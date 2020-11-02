Mitchell dog park opens for the public

Lions, lumberjacks, skeletons and dinosaurs sported their best doggie behavior at the grand opening of the Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation Dog Park in Mitchell on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Dogs of all sizes came to the new dog park dressed in the spirit of Halloween, and the top five dogs with the best costumes would win a large goodie bag and large Husker hat bed. Winners included Christine Tayson, whose dog was a mailman; Ryker Colwell, whose dog was a rainbow; Tim Damewood, whose dog was a joker; Javob Arila, whose dog was Sleeping Beauty and Jean McClum, whose dog was saddled up with a cowboy on his back.
“I’m just overwhelmed. I’m just so pleased,” said Steve Morgheim of Skipper’s Cupboard. “When you get this many people, that’s the best decoration.”
The Mitchell dog park was an idea thought up by Tim Dean, who runs his aunt’s charity foundation and grew up in Mitchell. When he heard that organizers of the annual AKC dog show considered moving the event to Gering, he thought that it was necessary to get a dog park in Mitchell to keep the dog show in town.
“In the dog world, Mitchell is like an NFL team because there’s only so many dog shows around the United States,” he said. “And for the little old town of Mitchell out here in the weeds of Nebraska, the sticks, to have that competition every year, that’s like having the Broncos in the NFL. ... So hopefully we can keep Mitchell in the NFL in the dog world.”
Dean said his job is to manage the Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation, which she established to provide assistance to local 501(c)3 organizations who specialize in animal, medical and veteran needs.
Dean, who was a classmate of Becky Hale-Morgheim of Skipper’s Cupboard, eventually asked Becky in late 2019 if Skipper’s Cupboard would be interested in going in on this project with him.
“We said sure,” she said. “And it’s been one fun ride ever since.”
The Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation Dog Park isn’t just the typical run-of-the-mill dog park, though. It is the newest, most modern, nicely landscaped, well-equipped and brightly lit dog park in Nebraska, according to a press release from Skipper’s Cupboard. It features three separate pens, a colorful obstacle course, dog shampoo and snack vending machines, sheltered seating, top-notch video security and paved parking. During the warmer months it will also have a dog washing station, sensor-activated water fountain and a mist cooling station available.
The grand opening saw many dogs try out all the new features, and the park seemed to be an overall hit with the dogs and their owners.
“I live in Scottsbluff, but, yeah, I’ll come here a lot. This is the nicest dog park around,” Russ Dappen said while his dog Summer ran after a football he kicked for her. “They did a really good job.”
Whether taking a jaunt through the obstacle course or sniffing around the fire hydrant, it seemed like all the dogs were having fun checking out the new park, which is located just east of the Scotts Bluff County Fair Grounds. Dean is hopeful that it will be utilized for a long time.
“I just wanted it to be enjoyed for many, many years to come,” he said. “It’s been needed.”
