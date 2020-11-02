Mitchell dog park opens for the public

Lions, lumberjacks, skeletons and dinosaurs sported their best doggie behavior at the grand opening of the Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation Dog Park in Mitchell on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Dogs of all sizes came to the new dog park dressed in the spirit of Halloween, and the top five dogs with the best costumes would win a large goodie bag and large Husker hat bed. Winners included Christine Tayson, whose dog was a mailman; Ryker Colwell, whose dog was a rainbow; Tim Damewood, whose dog was a joker; Javob Arila, whose dog was Sleeping Beauty and Jean McClum, whose dog was saddled up with a cowboy on his back.

“I’m just overwhelmed. I’m just so pleased,” said Steve Morgheim of Skipper’s Cupboard. “When you get this many people, that’s the best decoration.”