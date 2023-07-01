The city of Mitchell held its annual Concert in the Park, which is perennially on the first Saturday of July.

The event featured games, bounce houses, arts and craft vendors, food vendors and, of course, live music.

Local staples included Mendoza's Food Truck, Two Smokin Grills, Liz’s Tamales, Legendairy Rolled Ice Cream and Mike’s Wild Dogs.

Along with the food vendors, attendees could enjoy Planet Bounce with bounce houses and gellyball shooting, Dr. Lily’s Medicine Show, and Holistic Wellness and Massage with face painting and airbrush tattoos.

The performers included folk rock duo Kiss Pup, Kalin Krohe Reference, local cover band Back in the Day, Brindelmire, Sultry Sounds and headliner Roger Dodger.

Some have been performing around the area for years, while others are new to the Panhandle music scene.

“I’m a folk and indie rock singer/songwriter," Kalin Krohe said. "All the songs I performed today were original except for two. I’ve been writing music since 2007 and have been playing in bands since I was 15.”

“I got a new album called 'Deja Vu.' I performed the first single, called 'Dive,' for everyone here today. I love playing shows and recording. I record in Nashville, and it was great to come here to Mitchell to play. The sound system and people are awesome, it was so cool to see this.”

Back in the Day comprises Jennie and Richard Castro, Dave Hawk and Kyle Kuxhausen, who have performed together for years.

“We’ve all played together in the past," Jennie Castro said. "Dave and I were part of Five to Life when it first started; it was a blast. We love doing these outdoor festivals — we just love performing, whether it's in the bars, or birthday parties or weddings or whatever.”

The event concluded with fireworks at dark.

Those interested in more local live music can check out Bands on Broadway every Thursday evening at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.