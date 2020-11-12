Mitchell man killed in crash

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the identity of a 69-year-old Mitchell man killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Mark Overman identified Steven A. Hergenrader as having died of injuries he suffered in the crash that occurred west of Scottsbluff.

First responders were on the scene on or near the highway overpass west of Scottsbluff at about 7:45 a.m.

The crash occurred in the area of Highway 92 and the Highway 26 overpass. Overman said emergency personnel discovered several citizens providing assistance to an unresponsive male later identified as the driver and sole occupant of a Dodge pickup truck. Medical personnel arrived on scene and determined Hergenrader was deceased.

Overman said witnesses told deputies they saw the Dodge pickup southbound past the overpass and the driver had been attempting to overtake or pass a vehicle but lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway to the east, proceeding down an embankment and rolling several times.

Hergenrader was not wearing a seat belt. He had been ejected from the vehicle.

