Mitchell man killed in crash

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of a 69-year-old Mitchell man in a crash that occurred west of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene on or near the highway overpass west of Scottsbluff at about 7:45 a.m.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that the crash occurred in the area of Highway 92 and the Highway 26 overpass. Scanner reports indicated the driver had been ejected. Overman said emergency personnel discovered several citizens providing assistance to an unresponsive male later identified as the driver and sole occupant of a Dodge pickup truck. Medical personnel arrived on scene and determined that the male was deceased as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash and after being ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

The pickup was on its wheels in a field approximately 100 feet east of the roadway with damage consistent with a rollover.