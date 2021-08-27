Mitchell man still racking up fiddling trophies at 86 years old

Billingsley, then, got the itch to learn how to play the fiddle.

“My brothers were gone (having been drafted during the Korean War),” he said. “I played bass fiddle, but I wanted to learn how to play the fiddle. Dad didn’t want anybody messing with instruments unless we were in the room with him.”

His dad wanted to ensure they were handling the instruments properly because the band was the family’s livelihood, he said.

“The family band would help buy the seed and the fertilizer. We played music so we could farm. We would get hailed out so we had to play. It was a vicious cycle,” he said.

Billingsley said with all of the chores on the farm it was hard to find time for his dad to teach him to play the instrument.

“I wanted to learn how to play. So, when I came in from irrigating and right after lunch, mom would go in her bedroom and listen to the radio. So, I slipped in the house and would take the fiddle. I would sneak out to the meat house behind the shop (because it was soundproof), and I learned how to play the fiddle. I think the first song that I learned how to play was ‘Soapsuds over the Fence.’”

He also taught himself to play “Red Wing” and “Golden Slippers.”