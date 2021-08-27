Mitchell man still racking up fiddling trophies at 86 years old

At 86 years old, Vern Billingsley is still adding to his trophy collection for his talent with the fiddle.
Most recently, Billingsley took home the trophies for top senior fiddle player and the overall champion at the 58th annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest in Crawford on July 31.
Billingsley said he has lost track of how many times he has won the contest.
“As you can see the places cluttered up with these dust collectors. The last two I won in Crawford, I don’t have any place to put them so I better just quit getting in contest. If I win anymore, I’ll have to start hanging from the hook up there and hang them from the ceiling,” he said, jokingly.
Billingsley said he wasn’t planning on going to Crawford for this year’s contest.
“(Dave Curtis) came over Thursday and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to that Crawford fiddle contest. I said, ‘I don’t want to get into that. I’m too old to do that anymore. I got lots of trophies.”
Curtis, though, convinced him to give it another shot.
“So, we sat down and figured out what we were going to play,” he said. “We decided we’re going to play ... Bill Cheatham, ‘Rose of Sharon’ and ‘Roy’s Rag.’ For the fiddle playoff, they had to take the first place winners of each category. I played ‘Peacock Rag’ for that one.”
There weren’t as many contestants at this year’s contest, Billingsley said.
“This year, it was a slam dunk because it was only two of us. And I told Dave (Curtis), ‘Now I can brag because I came in next to last. He came in right after me,” he said.
Billingsley began fiddling around with the Peabody Hale Contest when he was around 40 years old. Billingsley hasn’t gone to every competition since. He won in 1986 before moving away.
“When I got married to my second wife, we moved to Wyoming. I didn’t go back to Crawford for 30 years,” he said. “I’d won first place (in ‘86), and then I came back 30 years later and I won (in 2016).”
He has won every year since 2016, though the 2020 contest was canceled because of COVID.
Growing up playing in his family’s band, fiddle was not the first instrument that Billingsley played, though.
“I started playing in a band when I was seven years old. I played drums for my dad for an Oktoberfest over in Davie, Colorado. I turned eight in December and I played the drums for several years,” he said.
He would then move on to another instrument.
“Dad ordered a brand spanking new bass fiddle,” he said. “The ‘49 blizzard kept us from going to town for two weeks. They finally got the road cleaned out enough to get to town. We went to the depot to get the bass fiddle. We got it unpacked and the neck was broke on it. We shipped it back, and three months later, we got another one. I played that bass a lot in the (family) band.”
Billingsley, then, got the itch to learn how to play the fiddle.
“My brothers were gone (having been drafted during the Korean War),” he said. “I played bass fiddle, but I wanted to learn how to play the fiddle. Dad didn’t want anybody messing with instruments unless we were in the room with him.”
His dad wanted to ensure they were handling the instruments properly because the band was the family’s livelihood, he said.
“The family band would help buy the seed and the fertilizer. We played music so we could farm. We would get hailed out so we had to play. It was a vicious cycle,” he said.
Billingsley said with all of the chores on the farm it was hard to find time for his dad to teach him to play the instrument.
“I wanted to learn how to play. So, when I came in from irrigating and right after lunch, mom would go in her bedroom and listen to the radio. So, I slipped in the house and would take the fiddle. I would sneak out to the meat house behind the shop (because it was soundproof), and I learned how to play the fiddle. I think the first song that I learned how to play was ‘Soapsuds over the Fence.’”
He also taught himself to play “Red Wing” and “Golden Slippers.”
“We had a bunch of relatives come over and they played instruments, too. So, we would have a big jam session. They decided we were going to play ‘Red Wing.’ So I set the bass fiddle down. I grabbed a fiddle and I played. My dad just looked at me. He never said a word. But you could see he was thinking, ‘How did you learn how to play?”
Now, Billingsley is focused on passing on the love of the fiddle to the next generation.
“We want to encourage these younger kids. We want to inspire them to learn to play,” he said.
Billingsley, though, encourages the youth to learn to play piano first.
“(Beginners need) to take piano lessons first, so they understand how music is put together,” he said. “Then all other instruments will be so much easier to learn.”