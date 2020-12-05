Mitchell Public Library starts memorial Christmas tree

Grief is never easy, but it tends to be much more poignant during the holiday season. A time that is supposed to be merry and full of cheer can be difficult when someone you love isn’t around to celebrate it as they once were.
That’s why Priscilla Plasencio found a way to honor her father, whom she lost to cancer a few years ago. Every Christmas, she and her children would pick out a new Christmas decoration in honor of “Grandpa,” and put it up as a special reminder of him.
Plasencio, who is the library assistant at the Mitchell Public Library, decided to share a version of that tradition with her community by establishing a memorial Christmas tree in the library. Anyone can come into the library and make an ornament for a lost loved one and hang it on the tree to honor and remember them this Christmas.
“It makes you feel better,” she said. “Even though it’s really sad, it makes you feel better.”
“It’s bittersweet,” her friend Madie said. Madie, a close friend to Plasencio, lost her brother to suicide two years ago, not long after Plasencio lost her father. Madie did not want to give out her full name. “It was pretty hard, and she was like, ‘Sis, just make an ornament every year. So that way, you know, he’s still with us no matter what.’ And I kind of picked that up.”
Now, Plasencio is asking the whole community to join in this tradition. Patrons can come into the Mitchell library and make an ornament with their loved one’s face and a fun background. It’s modge-podged to a CD with a ribbon through it, and you can even add a little glitter.
The ornaments are then hung up on a special tree in the Mitchell Public Library through the month of December. Once Christmas passes, patrons can either take their ornaments home or leave them with the library to be put up again next year. Plasencio said she hopes to continue this project for years to come.
“I hope every year that somebody adds to it,” she said. “It is a memorial tree … I hope that this gives somebody a sense of, ‘Hey, this year, I want to put my person on the tree in the Mitchell Library.’”
For Madie, it not only offers a little bittersweet relief, it provides an opportunity to connect with the rest of the community and remind each other of lives that have touched us in different and unique ways.
“I think it’s just a way that our community’s aware of how many people have walked these streets, and you know, how many lives affected our community and how much we hold this community in our heart,” she said. “I think it just kind of brings us all together as a community.”
Plasencio said it’s a way to bring back the good memories.
“The most important thing is we’re glad, lucky, for the life that we’ve shared in, you know? Because we didn’t have to share in those lives. They didn’t have to mean so much to us,” she said. “Dr. Seuss said it best. ‘We won’t be sad that it’s over. We’ll be glad that it happened.’”
The library is holding ornament making workshops every Tuesday and Thursday until Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each ornament costs $5, and all the materials will be supplied. Patrons can email a photo of the person they would like to memorialize to Plasencio at mipl@actcom.net. There is no limit to the number of ornaments a person can make.
“It’s a bittersweet thing because nobody wants to lose somebody. But when we do, it hurts; it hurts all the time. And the holidays make it even worse,” Madie said. “But you know, at the same time, we remember them, we remember the voices, we remember their spirit, we remember who they were, how they impacted our lives, how they impacted so many others.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.