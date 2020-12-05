Mitchell Public Library starts memorial Christmas tree

Grief is never easy, but it tends to be much more poignant during the holiday season. A time that is supposed to be merry and full of cheer can be difficult when someone you love isn’t around to celebrate it as they once were.

That’s why Priscilla Plasencio found a way to honor her father, whom she lost to cancer a few years ago. Every Christmas, she and her children would pick out a new Christmas decoration in honor of “Grandpa,” and put it up as a special reminder of him.

Plasencio, who is the library assistant at the Mitchell Public Library, decided to share a version of that tradition with her community by establishing a memorial Christmas tree in the library. Anyone can come into the library and make an ornament for a lost loved one and hang it on the tree to honor and remember them this Christmas.

“It makes you feel better,” she said. “Even though it’s really sad, it makes you feel better.”

“It’s bittersweet,” her friend Madie said. Madie, a close friend to Plasencio, lost her brother to suicide two years ago, not long after Plasencio lost her father. Madie did not want to give out her full name. “It was pretty hard, and she was like, ‘Sis, just make an ornament every year. So that way, you know, he’s still with us no matter what.’ And I kind of picked that up.”