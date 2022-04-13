Mitchell Public Schools spearheads benefit for Michelle Buckley as she battles cancer

As the world celebrated New Year’s Eve, Michelle Buckley headed to the hospital after experiencing a pain in her kidney. She found out she had cervical cancer that spread to her lymph nodes.

“I had pain in my kidney, so I went to the hospital where they ran a bunch of tests that led to (a diagnosis of) cervical cancer,” Buckley said.

Buckley said she was shocked by the diagnosis as she had felt fine.

As a single mother of four children, ranging in age from 14 to 28, the news changed she and her children’s lives. Buckley attempted to return to her position in the cafeteria, a position she has held since October 2012, following the winter holiday break. She became exhausted and began leaving early every day.

“When I started the chemo and radiation, I became really tired,” she said. “In January, I was going in and out late in the afternoons, but it was just too much.”

Now, her children and her best friend drive her to appointments and treatments multiple times a week. Buckley has completed six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy simultaneously. She went through chemotherapy once a week.

“The chemo and radiation was containing and shrinking the cancer,” she said. “I started my original treatment before they found it in the lower lung. That was right after I started my first treatments, but they wanted to proceed with the treatment as they had set it to get a control on the original cervix and the lymph nodes. That was the worst.”

As Buckley focuses on seeking treatment to fight her cancer, which has since spread to her lower lungs, the Mitchell community came together for a walk-run benefit Friday, April 8.

Jennifer Splichal, special services director for Mitchell Public Schools, said the walk-run benefit was a way for the district to show support for a team member in need of assistance.

“When Michelle became ill suddenly — she’s worked with us for several years, she’s taken care of us and the kids and district in the cafeteria for many years — naturally, we would want to do something for her in her time of need,” Splichal said.

Mitchell Elementary Principal Kirk Kuxhausen and Splichal like to walk their dogs along the Tri-State ditch road because of the proximity to their neighborhood. That’s how Kuxhausen came up with the idea for the benefit.

“Kirk was the one who had the idea that it might be a good place to put together a school and community event to support Michelle,” Splichal said.

They began reaching out to the community for support with several businesses and people offering their resources.

The Evangelical Free Church in Mitchell allowed use of the parking lot as launch spot for the benefit. Farmer’s Irrigation District general manager Kevin Adams and the board gave the school permission to use the road, which the district grated ahead of the event. Kevin Kelley at Kelley Bean Company purchased water for the participants as Jason Splichal and Heath Peters handed out water halfway. Scenic Knolls Golf Course put together a nacho bar for everyone to enjoy after the run with support from an anonymous donor. Mitchell Police Department personnel helped with crossing on the highway and Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department firefighters supplied medical aid.

“I just am so thankful for the generosity of the people who work at our school and the members of our community who came out to support her,” Splichal said. “Everybody we called and asked for help and use of their facilities said yes. They all were a big part of making the event happen.”

From the outpouring of support for Buckley, Splichal said all of the funds raised from the benefit went to Buckley and her family.

“So many people here care about Michelle and want to support her,” she said. “We at Mitchell Public Schools are a tight group. We support each other, we care about each other and I’m sure she knew that, but, hopefully, now she realizes it’s not just the school. It’s the community who also cares about our families who live here.”

The fundraiser event attracted over 200 people who completed the 3.1 miles from the Tri-State Bridge on Experiment Farm Road, located by the Mitchell Evangelical Free Church, to the Tri-State Canal Road to Highway 29, the entrance to the Mitchell Scenic Knolls Golf Course. The benefit raised over $7,000 for Buckley and her family.

If anyone wants to make a donation to the family, then they can send donations to Mitchell Elementary School.

Buckley will start another round of chemotherapy Monday, April 18. As Buckley continues to battle her cancer, she said the hardest part has been being away from the students and not being able to do activities around the house.

“The community is a great community and my family is very supportive,” she said. “I was in total shock that it was that much and knowing that many people donated to help support me and my family while I can’t work.”

With one round of treatment behind her, Buckley said her energy is still low. The support of the community and drive to return to school motivates her to keep going.

“People I’ve known, but didn’t think would be at the benefit were there,” Buckley said. “It was more than just the school faculty.

“I have to get back to school to those kids.”

