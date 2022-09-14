Mitchell resource fair to aid small businesses

Small business owners can learn more about growing their businesses at a Mitchell Small Business Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. The event will take place in Mitchell City Hall at 1280 Center Ave.

Amy Sapp, a community planner with the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD), said the fair will be beneficial for those looking to start a small business, expand a new one, or pass on their business to someone else.

“A lot of people don’t understand all the free resources available to them,” she said.

Sapp said she expected around 15 – 25 people to attend and take advantage of the resources available.

“The goal of it is, even if you have 10 people show up and just one of them networks properly and grows their business, we’ve succeeded at what we wanted to do, which is grow our community,” she said.

How the resource fair operates is simple. First, people from different organizations introduce themselves and describe what resources they can provide. Then, business owners and those interested in starting a business talk about what information or assistance they might need.

The different resources will help small business owners learn about funding, marketing, financial forecasting and more. From there, the different parties can network to see how they can help one another.

“Everyone brings their flyers and brochures and business cards so when they leave, they know there’s somebody in the area that can help them,” Sapp said.

Resource groups include PADD, the Nebraska Business Development Center, the City of Mitchell, the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Rural Affairs, Western Nebraska Community College, USDA Rural Development, Twin Cities Development and the Nebraska Departments of Labor and Economic Development.

Sapp said PADD had asked Mitchell High School to bring along students studying business to learn about the process.

A resource fair in the area took place after the closure of Cabela’s headquarters there in 2017. At the time, Sapp was the economic development director for the City of Kimball, and she decided it might be a good idea to hold a resource fair there as well.

“Mitchell is growing a lot right now and they have a lot of people with momentum, so this (fair) is to kick off more,” Sapp said. “Hopefully other small communities will learn about it and have us come and help their communities, too.”

She said PADD is available to meet with representatives of cities to host resource fairs in the future.