Mitchell restaurant focuses on building up and celebrating community

It has been a little difficult this past year trying to keep her business running due to COVID-19, Petersen said, but her entrepreneurial spirit has found ways to keep people coming into her store. She is always looking ahead at what she can offer her guests. Next on her list is to add a bar with the ability to sell mixed drinks, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, which Carrera will run with her 24 years of bartending experience.

Petersen often hosts events as well to not only promote her business but to give back as well. On Saturday, Dec. 19, she held Community Day at her business to celebrate local businesses and vendors. Petersen said the event was about giving back to her partners by promoting their products. She said she eventually hopes that Mitchell can rebuild its downtown atmosphere.

“We’re a valley that is made up of small communities that need to be celebrated,” she said. “And if we do that, we really celebrate people. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

So far, her desire to serve the community and love of her guests seems to be bringing people in, some as far away as Harrison.

“We’ve been here three or four times,” Josh Skavdahl, who was there Friday night with his wife LeAnne, said. “She really wants to make sure her patrons are taken care of.”