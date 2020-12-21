Mitchell restaurant focuses on building up and celebrating community

In a little building in downtown Mitchell, homemade Italian entrees were zipping out of the Marketplace and Company kitchen Friday night. Waitress Angela Carrera was bustling from one table to another, but you wouldn’t have known she had been running around the small restaurant all day.
With the dimmed room lighting only lit by some well-placed Christmas lights and candles by a local maker and some light instrumental Christmas music in the background, the atmosphere on the night of Dec. 18 was calm and relaxing as couples and friends hung out and chatted until closing time. That’s exactly what owner Mindy Petersen is going for.
Petersen, who had been in the kitchen the entire night making every plate of food almost completely from scratch, took the opportunity when orders died down to come out and chat with each table of guests to see how they are doing.
“I want people to have a really fun experience and just really enjoy the environment and relax,” she said. “The whole focus is to get people to come in and have fellowship.”
Petersen opened up her business, which at the time was just selling granola, back in June 2018. She opened up the Italian restaurant part of the company in December that same year. She began her business while still working full-time at the hospital. She gave up her job at the hospital just before COVID-19 hit, so she could focus on her business full-time, which has now grown to offer coffee, specialty wines and a gift shop with local goods.
It has been a little difficult this past year trying to keep her business running due to COVID-19, Petersen said, but her entrepreneurial spirit has found ways to keep people coming into her store. She is always looking ahead at what she can offer her guests. Next on her list is to add a bar with the ability to sell mixed drinks, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, which Carrera will run with her 24 years of bartending experience.
Petersen often hosts events as well to not only promote her business but to give back as well. On Saturday, Dec. 19, she held Community Day at her business to celebrate local businesses and vendors. Petersen said the event was about giving back to her partners by promoting their products. She said she eventually hopes that Mitchell can rebuild its downtown atmosphere.
“We’re a valley that is made up of small communities that need to be celebrated,” she said. “And if we do that, we really celebrate people. And I think that’s the most important thing.”
So far, her desire to serve the community and love of her guests seems to be bringing people in, some as far away as Harrison.
“We’ve been here three or four times,” Josh Skavdahl, who was there Friday night with his wife LeAnne, said. “She really wants to make sure her patrons are taken care of.”
Petersen is also a strong believer in preserving history and stories of the community. At the beginning of December, she hosted a book signing with author Jody Lamp, who has done extensive research in preserving Nebraska’s agricultural history. Petersen said she appreciated Lamp’s work and sells her documentary and book because she wants people to understand the importance of preserving the community’s stories.
“I hate to see what’s happening to our communities, empty buildings downtown,” she said. “If we don’t have businesses open downtown, we’re not feeding communities, we’re not feeding taxes, we’re not supporting local infrastructure, and we’re certainly not supporting one another.
“Basically, we want people to have pride in their hometown, and to me, what a great thing. My whole focus here is to get people excited about where they live.”
To Petersen, community is more than just the people and the place in which you live. It’s about loving and caring for one another. It’s why she is always looking for ways to bring the community together under her roof.
“Church can be a lot of different things. It can be having a wonderful evening out with people that you were fellowshipping with, and God was there,” she said. “And to me, that’s what we do here. We just bring people together so they can love on one another.”
Coming up, Petersen is hosting a traditional Christmas tea event for young girls and their moms on Dec. 23. It’s a formal event that gives girls the opportunity to dress up, have a dainty lunch and share in one last holiday event before Christmas.
The idea came from Petersen’s childhood when she would attend a Christmas tea at a fancy hotel in Wyoming with her family. She wanted to bring that tradition back, especially during a time in which many traditions are getting upended.
“It’s just a fun way to (have a) last event right before Christmas,” she said. “They can do some last minute shopping if they want, and it’ll just be a fun day at the market.”
There are three different times that can be signed up for: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Marketplace and Company is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located in downtown Mitchell.