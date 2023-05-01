Mitchell High School students are cooking up a good time with their production of jukebox musical “Cyrano de BurgerShack,” which debuts later this week.

According to Mitchell vocal music teacher Nikki Bunnell, the show is a modern retelling of a much older story that is sure to entertain crowds of all ages with its antics and loveable characters.

“It’s kind of a play off of an older tale called ‘Cyrano de Bergerac,’” Bunnell said. “It’s a romcom where our main character, Cyrano — who is the manager of the BurgerShack — is in love with his friend, Roxanne.”

But all is not well, because Roxanne has instead fallen for the handsome but not-so-intelligent Christian. Cyrano decides to play Cupid, and romantic chaos ensues.

Bunnell said the show stood out to her from dozens of other options because it matched the energy of her students perfectly.

“Looking at the kids I had, I knew I needed something that was more of a comedy, because I have some funny kids,” Bunnell said. “This show is high comedy, shenanigans, very fun, and I had kids that really just naturally fill that energy and have a lot of easy fun with this piece.”

That energy is matched by the show’s music, which Bunnell said is varied and full of numbers that members of the audience might recognize.

“It’s a jukebox musical, meaning someone might get to hear their favorite song performed in the show,” she said.

Some of the songs featured in “Cyrano de BurgerShack” include hits made famous by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, John Mayer, P!nk, The Bangles, Adele and others, making the show an exciting opportunity for music fans of all ages.

Bunnell said participating in musical productions is a great experience for students because of the many art forms and forms of expression they combine into a single package.

“I think musical brings a lot of things together,” she said. “Students involved in musical get to participate in theater, in music, in dance, in art by creating set pieces and helping paint and design. It’s a very creative experience that engages kids in a different way.”

Performances of “Cyrano de BurgerShack will take place at Mitchell High School on Thursday, May 4 and Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at showtix4u.com/event-details/73451.

“Come out and enjoy this fun and hilarious performance that these kids have been working on,” Bunnell said. “We’ve got a lot of great talent that I would love to let the community see. It’s going to be a really fun show.”

The cast of “Cyrano de BurgerShack” is as follows:

Cyrano - Landen Murphy

Roxanne - Kiera Stauffer

Christian - London Beck

Pickles - Colton Lemoine

Wanda - Shirley Cotant

D.J. - Brennalyn Carlson

Dani - Mattie Taylor

Chloe & Hot Todd - Ella Anderson

Zoe - Vanessa Harbach

Frosh, Taylor, Dr. Assistant, Fencer - Toni McGinley

Jordan & Rudy - Megan Madsen

Sharlene/ Ref - Jayse Marez

Nadia - Ayve Marez

Madison - Seanna Deem-Mitchell

Kelsey - Lilly Pelster

Hannah - Athena Martinez

Frosh, Fencer - Heidi Landreth

John Paul - Jonah Splichal