Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital receives re-accreditation from top veterinary association

MITCHELL — Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital is proud to announce that it has once again achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following their evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital earned AAHA accreditation after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility, and client service.
Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited. Pet owners can trust that an AAHA-accredited hospital follows the AAHA Standards of Accreditation, which are continuously reviewed and updated by leaders in the veterinary profession to reflect changing best practices from the cutting edge of veterinary medicine.
AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry because they voluntarily choose to be evaluated on more than 900 quality standards that go above and beyond state regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services.
Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital is located in Mitchell and is the only AAHA accredited hospital in the Panhandle of Nebraska. Their goal is to help pets live longer, healthier lives and enjoy time with their owners. They do this by providing high-quality veterinary care and outstanding client education and services to their clients, according to a press release from the business.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication by our staff to maintain our American Animal Hospital Association Accreditation status. The standards which we are regulated by are the most stringent in the veterinary profession. We are the only accredited hospital in the Panhandle of Nebraska,” Dr. Somer Pieper, DVM, said.