Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital receives re-accreditation from top veterinary association

MITCHELL — Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital is proud to announce that it has once again achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following their evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital earned AAHA accreditation after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility, and client service.

Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited. Pet owners can trust that an AAHA-accredited hospital follows the AAHA Standards of Accreditation, which are continuously reviewed and updated by leaders in the veterinary profession to reflect changing best practices from the cutting edge of veterinary medicine.

AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry because they voluntarily choose to be evaluated on more than 900 quality standards that go above and beyond state regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services.