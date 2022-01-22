Mixing Bowl to mix things up with new location

Jamie Meisner has owned The Mixing Bowl Cafe in Gering for a little over eight years now. Over time, it has expanded to become a premier dining option for customers of all ages.
Meisner said she had always wanted to be in business for herself before but hadn’t had the opportunity to do so until she opened The Mixing Bowl.
“I actually never worked in a restaurant before, but I knew I wanted to cook foods that my grandmother had (made) for us, and we wanted to be able to incorporate our German-Russian heritage. ... We started with that, and here we are today,” she said.
The Mixing Bowl can be found at 1945 10th St., just north of downtown Gering. Meisner wanted her restaurant to be located in Gering from the start. She grew up there, went to school there and at the time there weren’t many restaurants there that offered the same things she could, particularly when it came to coffee.
“When we opened this, we kind of were told that if we didn’t have coffee, we probably would be hurting. So, we definitely wanted to have the full-service coffee bar with espresso drinks, lattes, mochas ... and it’s done very well for us,” she said. “That was never really my forte. The cooking part was always my passion, so we really wanted to make sure we had a good menu, too.”
The cafe is open from Wednesday to Monday in the morning and afternoon. As such, its menu includes all-day breakfast and lunch options. It serves a varied array of meals, some of the most popular of which are the breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, California Turkey BLT and the Pineapple Express burger. These are some of the common menu items, but they are far from the only ones available.
“We have a core menu that we stick with, and I feel like if we ever got rid of those items our customers would come at us with pitchforks, but then we have a smaller portion of the menu where we are always changing it based on the season or the time of year,” Meisner said.
For the winter, this portion includes Brussel Sprouts Benedict and gingerbread pancakes. Meisner said having these seasonal options keeps the menu fresh without needing to entirely rework it.
Instead of just offering pastries or burgers, Meisner said she tried to pull from different cultures when determining the cuisine she’d serve. One in particular had an overwhelming influence.
“The main thing that drove our menu to start was the German-Russian heritage, so cabbage burgers, garlic sausage ... grebel, the dina kuga which is where the pastries come in,” she said. “Those are all things that my grandma made for us growing up. Those are things she taught me how to make, and that’s kind of where our bakery case and pastries started out, and we’ve been able to expand on that with the help of my Aunt Jan, who is our head baker. She does a phenomenal job of keeping that case full for us on a daily basis.”
She said some customers have told her the German-Russian cuisine The Mixing Bowl offers is just as good as what their family made. She said she enjoyed hearing how her food has connected customers with a part of their culture.
The Mixing Bowl attracts a customer base as varied as its menu, from college students working on homework to older ladies gathering to reminisce with friends. Some people stop by just for the pastries and coffee, and others sit back and enjoy a meal. The restaurant also offers online ordering through the DoorDash and Odeko services.
Not too long ago, the restaurant was completely devoid of customers, but Meisner turned that into a new opportunity. When The Mixing Bowl was forced to close during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, she renovated its interior. She and her staff redid the floor, repainted the walls and added all new decorations which she said provide an eclectic design. It kept employees busy and allowed them to tackle what needed to be done without having to worry about disrupting anybody’s meals.
For all the changes Meisner has made, the most significant is yet to come. In June, The Mixing Bowl is moving to a new location. Meisner said they won’t be going far, just down the road to 1720 10th St. across from the Scotts Bluff County courthouse.
“It’s a big endeavor. It’s kind of scary, but our customers have been clamoring for more space and more tables so we’re excited to be able to do that for them,” she said. “...It will have the same feel, just more tables. We still want it to be cozy, where customers feel at home.” The menu is likely to stay the same.
Meisner said she was pleased with the opportunity, and pleased that customers will still be able to find the restaurant close by in the city she always wanted it to be in.