Mixing Bowl to mix things up with new location

The cafe is open from Wednesday to Monday in the morning and afternoon. As such, its menu includes all-day breakfast and lunch options. It serves a varied array of meals, some of the most popular of which are the breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, California Turkey BLT and the Pineapple Express burger. These are some of the common menu items, but they are far from the only ones available.

“We have a core menu that we stick with, and I feel like if we ever got rid of those items our customers would come at us with pitchforks, but then we have a smaller portion of the menu where we are always changing it based on the season or the time of year,” Meisner said.

For the winter, this portion includes Brussel Sprouts Benedict and gingerbread pancakes. Meisner said having these seasonal options keeps the menu fresh without needing to entirely rework it.

Instead of just offering pastries or burgers, Meisner said she tried to pull from different cultures when determining the cuisine she’d serve. One in particular had an overwhelming influence.