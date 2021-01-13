Mobile Meals Ministry serves over 300 meals every other weekend

Every other Saturday, the kitchen at Harvest Valley Church is full of people packaging over 300 meals to deliver to people in the Valley.

It began as a way to bring meals to those without during the Easter season around the time COVID-19 first hit the Panhandle, By God’s Grace Mobile Meals has since grown into a ministry serving home-cooked, to-go meals every other week, and has become a launching point for a larger umbrella ministry called 11.13 Ministries.

“I was actually on a bike wondering how we could feed people for Easter dinner. That was when COVID was just beginning. We’re just beginning to feel its impact then,” Larry Massie, organizer of the ministry, said. “It was only going to be a one-time deal, but then resources came, (and) we’re just able to do that more frequently, which is delivering meals to people who are homebound or otherwise every two weeks.”

Massie said that the first time the ministry delivered meals back in April 2020, they served 85 meals. On this past Saturday, Jan. 9, they served 376 meals. In fact, the ministry served its 5,000th meal since it began in April 2020. The meals are free, and those who would like to receive one do not have to meet any qualifications or requirements.