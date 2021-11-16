Monies still available in city façade grant program

Visitors to downtown Scottsbluff may have noticed a new coat of paint and other improvements at the Diamond Vogel store. Funding to help store owners with the new look came from a Scottsbluff façade grant program, which still has funding available for business owners to complete projects locally.
Diamond Vogel decided to apply for the façade grant program after economic development director Starr Lehl made store personnel aware of the program.
“It worked out really well for us because Diamond Vogel has been rebranding and has a new logo. They were rebranding all the stores anyway,” floor manager Joann Ross said. “They had plans to update the signs and repaint the building. We also had some panels on the front of the building that are a Masonite panel of some sort that had blown off the building in the high winds about a year ago. We were able to get those replaced.”
The project to improve the building only took about six weeks total, Ross said. Work included power washing the building, Ferguson Signs replacing the business’ old sign and other work. There were some minor delays as contractors worked on other projects or they waited for supplies, but the process went well.
The façade grant program provides a match to business owners, Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief said in explaining the program. The grant program began in 2019, with funds to assist with improvements along East Overland as part of revitalization project.
An additional $250,000 in funding for business and property owners to make façade improvements was made available in October 2020. The program was extended in 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021, and with just more than a month and a half, Rief said, funding remains available.
“We have right at $100,000 left remaining in that program,” he said.
Since then, the program has expanded into all areas of the city currently declared “blighted and substandard.” Those areas include all of Broadway, East and West Overland, portions of 27th Street and Avenue I. This summer, Rief said, the areas were expanded to allow business and property owners an opportunity to access those façade grant funds, as well as tax increment financing.
The façade improvement program has resulted in great investment by the city and business and property owners in the community, he said.
“From all the dollars that we’ve put out so far — around $150,000 — there’s been almost a little over $250,000 in private dollars that have been put back into façades in the community, for a total of $400,000 economic impact so far.”
Rief said when city staff reached out to business owners who had been interested, but had not applied for funds, they did hear that some have experienced problems accessing contractors or supplies, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. The city extended the program through the end of the year and are hopeful that more people will step forward to apply for the remaining funds.
Businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 to improve their façades.
“If they want to do new windows, a new front door and a new awning and it costs $23,000, they would be eligible for up to a $10,000 match.” Rief said, saying that the program helps fund exterior improvements visible to the public.
Some of those improvements also benefit the business owner in other ways besides aesthetics.
“We have had some add windows, a lot have replaced windows. Those big plate glass windows — some of them are $2,000, $3,000, $4,000,” he said, explaining that such a project would also help with energy efficiency.
For Diamond Vogel, Ross said that the match “helped us out immensely.” She said she had heard of the program when it first began, but didn’t think much about it. When she was reminded of the program, she said, “it all fell into place.”
For people who may be reluctant to apply for the program, Ross said that the application process is simple. She spoke in front of the committee that evaluates the applications as well, she said, but it only took about 15 minutes of her time.
Information about applying for the façade improvement program, including the application, is available on the City of Scottsbluff website, scottsbluff.org. You can find the information under “Business & Development” and then the “Economic Development” tab.