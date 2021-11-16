Monies still available in city façade grant program

Businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 to improve their façades.

“If they want to do new windows, a new front door and a new awning and it costs $23,000, they would be eligible for up to a $10,000 match.” Rief said, saying that the program helps fund exterior improvements visible to the public.

Some of those improvements also benefit the business owner in other ways besides aesthetics.

“We have had some add windows, a lot have replaced windows. Those big plate glass windows — some of them are $2,000, $3,000, $4,000,” he said, explaining that such a project would also help with energy efficiency.

For Diamond Vogel, Ross said that the match “helped us out immensely.” She said she had heard of the program when it first began, but didn’t think much about it. When she was reminded of the program, she said, “it all fell into place.”

For people who may be reluctant to apply for the program, Ross said that the application process is simple. She spoke in front of the committee that evaluates the applications as well, she said, but it only took about 15 minutes of her time.

Information about applying for the façade improvement program, including the application, is available on the City of Scottsbluff website, scottsbluff.org. You can find the information under “Business & Development” and then the “Economic Development” tab.

