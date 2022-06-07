Monthly Hawk Springs hamburger fry begins this week

The hamburger fry serves as a fundraiser for the community center. It is a non-profit event and all proceeds go back into maintaining the building throughout the year. The hamburger fry is held 5-7 p.m. and organizers will be serving grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade salads, desserts, and drinks. The cost is adults, $7; children, 3-12, $3; children under 3, free.