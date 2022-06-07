 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monthly Hawk Springs hamburger fry begins this week

The Hawk Springs community will begin its monthly hamburger fry on Wednesday, June 8.

The hamburger fry serves as a fundraiser for the community center. It is a non-profit event and all proceeds go back into maintaining the building throughout the year. The hamburger fry is held 5-7 p.m. and organizers will be serving grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade salads, desserts, and drinks. The cost is adults, $7; children, 3-12, $3; children under 3, free.

The Torrington Fiddlers will be playing for the June and July event

Additional dates for the hamburger fry are July 13, August 10. From 5-7 p.m. An ice cream social will be held during the Aug. 10 event.

