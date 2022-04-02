Montreal’s collectif9 string ensemble to perform at Midwest Theater Tuesday

“The Night of the Flying Horses” will take flight with collectif9 in concert at the Midwest Theater Tuesday, April 5. The instrumental group hopes to create a space where the audience can hear the music uniquely as they engage in an evening filled with music that has enchanted and energized audiences for centuries.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The classical string band collectif9 debuted in 2011 in Montreal, Canada, when the musicians performed Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s “The Night of the Flying Horses” together. Many of the musicians were students or recent graduates who had formed an ensemble to perform classical music.

Group member Andrea Stewart said, “The goal for the ensemble was we had all this repertoire that we knew and loved and we really wanted to create a concert experience that would be inviting to anyone.”

The group started playing amplified in bars and that spirit propelled the group forward to play classical arrangements not originally intended for their ensemble. The nine-string ensemble features a bassist, two cellists, two violists and four violinists. Unfortunately, the group has a limited source of music arranged for them. However, bassist Thibault Bertin-Maghit began doing arrangements for them, playing on the strengths of each musician and instrument.

“It just ended up working really well,” Stewart said. “How he writes for us is he writes for us as people and as instrumentalists. All of the sudden we had all of these extra possibilities for repertoire because we could play anything — a quartet, a symphony. It could be appropriately arranged for the group.”

Once the piece is complete, the group will work the arrangement during rehearsal.

The group became known for energized, innovative arrangements of classical repertoire that grabs an audience’s attention.

Tuesday’s show will feature music by Golijov, Taraf de Haidouks and Francois Couperin. The music is inspired by the Gypsy musicians of more than 500 years ago through the Romanian band Taraf de Haidouks, the Baroque period through music by Couperin and classical music from the 21st century.

Golijov and Taraf de Haidouks first worked together with the Kronos Quartet and later reconnected to collaborate, finding inspiration for his Night of the Flying Horses, a wild gallop that gives the show its name. Furthering Golijov’s approach, collectif9 arranged some pieces from the Gypsy band, highlighting the virtuosity and passion of the musicians while allowing for freedom to improvise.

“We’ve matched these pieces together that kind of influence each other,” she said. “The other thing that works with them is this improvisation with the eastern European music and the Romanian traditional music and also the Baroque period.”

The show will explore moments of wonder and melancholy for the audience that are juxtaposed with frenetic, electrifying procession of sound.

“We think this program is quite special because there are moments of profound meditation and spiritual questioning,” Stewart said. “We’re kind of in a journey over five centuries of time when we think of this traditional music as well.”

The voyage challenges the audience to reflect through the shifts in energy as collectif9 ties the pieces together with quotes by the composers.

Since the group performs amplified, they can adjust the sound to fit the venue so everyone in the audience can hear every nuisance in the music. During rehearsals, the group gets the stage set up so each member can see one another and hear one another.

“That’s the most important challenge to overcome in any venue because the whole point of what we’re doing is communication,” Stewart said. “Communication with each other, communication with the audience and the better we can hear each other, see each other, communicate our intentions, the better we can communicate those intentions to people who come to see the show.”

The group is excited to perform at the Midwest Theater, saying the venue seems impressionable based upon photos.

“We really believe in changing the context of a piece of music or changing the context of how we listen to a piece of music can really change the experience that one might have,” she said. “What we’re really trying to create is a place where people can hear things differently and where everyone is welcomed. The Midwest Theater seems like the kind of concert hall that will really encourage that.”

Ticket prices range from $30 to $36 depending on the location and membership status. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit midwesttheater.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.