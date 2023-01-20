Monument BPW honors local businesswomen who lead, serve

Monument Business and Professional Women (BPW) gathered this week to honor the winners of the 2022 Woman of the Year, Young Careerist, and Employer of the Year. Awards were presented by President Mary Winn and last year’s Woman of the Year Ally Berggren.

BPW is a non-profit organization that promotes programs and policies to support the needs of working women.

The Midwest Theater has depended on Harriet’s hard work and expertise for many years. She’s served as bookkeeper, historian, and has a volunteer team that works concessions and organizes ushers for all live events. One theater employee states, “Harriet does anything and everything that needs to be done.”

Scottsbluff’s Lied Library benefited from Harriet’s service as president and treasurer of the Friends of the Library Board. She continues as a volunteer; she works all three days of the annual book sale.

Harriet attends the First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff and helps organize volunteers for its many activities, runs the church’s soup kitchen commitment by gathering ingredients and organizes volunteers to help distribute the food, and is also in charge of the Senior Lunch served monthly.

A devoted member of P.E.O. Chapter HN, Harriet has served as treasurer and continues to write the “Chapter Chatter” emails to keep the members informed. Harriet’s service and character are aptly described by one of her P.E.O. Sisters as someone who is “A quiet reserved helper — always helping others without attracting attention to herself.”

Alexandria Schluter was honored as the Young Careerist of the Year. Schluter has been in the service industry since she was 11 years old when she worked in the ‘dish pit’ at her family’s restaurant, The Emporium. Alexandria graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2009 and then set off to explore the world.

She spent six years in Paris giving walking and bike tours for Gourmet Food & Wine tours while completing her degree in global communications from Paris American University. Alexandria developed a deep love for European culture through the food and wine.

In 2018 she moved to New York City where she was a server for the high-end restaurant, Eataly. When the pandemic hit, she decided to move back to Scottsbluff for “a couple of months.” Those months have turned into years, and she has taken over the “Emporium Empire.” She started with Mainstreet Market and Regional West Medical Center and then added a food truck and, most recently, Gering’s Emporium Express: Beans and Bottles.

Due to her connections in Europe, Alexandria is able to offer wines that are not available anywhere else in Nebraska. She offers a charcuterie menu and a cozy seating area that supports Schluter’s desire to bring a feeling of togetherness and sharing to the community.

Gering Public Schools was named as BPW’s 2022 Employer of the Year. The school district is one of the leading female-friendly employers in the area, currently employing over 130 women. Half of the district’s administrative leadership team, composed of building principals and central office leadership, are female.

Accepting the award on behalf of the district: Superintendent Nicole Regan, Director of Curriculum and Assessment Kory Knight, Director of Business and Finance Stacy Rodriguez, and Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Sibal.

Regan was hired as superintendent in 2021 and has really found a home in Gering and has become involved in several community organizations and activities. She said that her staff “really feels like a family.”