Monument Family Connections donates to local partners as final act

Monument Family Connections, a local 501c3 has dissolved, but board members took one final action to pay it forward with donations to several nonprofits and partners in the community.

Cindi Taylor, board president announced the group had dissolved Dec. 27, after years of searching for the ideal location for a homeless shelter in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. That charge is led by the Panhandle Partnership Homeless Advisory Group and local partners.

Board secretary and treasurer Nancy Bentley told the Star-Herald the Monument Family Connections group was active from 2005 through 2019, becoming less active in recent years.

“Our primary mission was to provide shelter and services for homeless individuals and families,” Bentley said. “We did not have the momentum or the people we needed to make it happen. Although, there was still a great interest and there is still a need, this particular group felt like there were others in the community who might be able to do a better job.”

Although they did not find a suitable location that the community accepted, the organization supported homeless activities and with their dissolution are providing monetary support to the following non-profit organizations and community partners:

First Christian Church: $ 1,000 for the “Pastors Pantry” and outreach.

11 13 Ministries: $ 2,000 for the “God’s Grace Mobile Meals” Elderly, homebound and people in need.

The Hope Center: $ 8,181.90 for their men, women and children’s hygiene bags and for an emergency shelter motel voucher program for homeless individuals and families.

“First Christian Church had been very gracious in giving us some monetary donations and they had also allowed us to meet at their church with community group members, so that was one of the folks we thought of,” she said. “11 13 Ministries have just been doing a tremendous job of feeding the elderly, the people who are homebound and the homeless people. So many people if they’re homeless, they’re also hungry usually.

“The Hope Center was just a natural. We had leased space from them when we were active with United Way and Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program vouchers and they’ve just been a great partner all the way along,” Bentley added.

Bentley said that the community gives to families during times of need, so she hopes the increased awareness about the struggles with homelessness and food insecurity in the area will inspire others to give.

Anyone interested in assisting with the homeless shelter and services efforts should contact Faith Mills via email at faithmills@panhandlepartnership.com.