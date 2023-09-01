Entries into the Platte Valley Companies Marathon are right on track with previous years as it nears the final weeks of registration.

This year, the Monument Marathon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. Race director Jennifer Reisig told the Star-Herald that an estimated 400 registrations had been received as of Thursday. As a price increase neared Sept. 1, a burst of entries were experienced.

“We’ve got just under five weeks until race day, and we’ll probably gain another 150 to 200 registrations during that time,” she said.

Corporate Challenge

Among the new things to this year’s Monument Marathon will be a Corporate Challenge in the half-marathon relay, the marathon event’s newest race. The Corporate Challenge is open to any business or organization within the Panhandle. Teams have to have at least one member representing a business or organization. Teams will win points for everything from posting to social media to winning the relay. They can even earn points just for registering.

“It’s a way for them to get involved, have some fun with their co-workers and compete against other businesses,” Reisig said, saying the winning Corporate Challenge team will win a traveling trophy, some marathon swag, and of course, bragging rights.

During the next year’s half-marathon relay, the leader of the winning Corporate Challenge team will have the opportunity to shoot off the starting horn for the half-marathon really.

“It’s not necessarily about being the fastest,” Reisig said of the point system.

The half-marathon relay is the perfect race for a Corporate Challenge, Reisig said. The half-marathon distance is not a difficult distance for most people to walk, if interested, and the half-marathon relay breaks that distance up into three different parts. the shortest distance is 3.5 miles and the longest distance is 5 miles

“So it’s really doable for teams to start training now. You still have time to get out there, get in some run time, and be ready for race day,” she said.

The half-marathon relay is in its third year. Reisig said one of the best aspects of the race is that it takes place on the half-marathon course, which means that runners get to see the monument views and other scenery along that route.

Find details about the Monument Marathon’s Corporate challenge on its website, www.monumentmarathon.com under the “Race Distances” tab.

Volunteers sought

Volunteers also continue to be a need, Reisig said.

“One of the biggest things we hear from runners each year is how wonderful the local community is. The support from the community is just amazing and, you know, we couldn’t do that without the volunteers. If the community didn’t step up and help us with this event... It’s those individual people collectively who really make our community shine.”

“We generally have about 300, even as high as 350 volunteers, who help with the race in all areas, from the expo to working out on on the course,” she said, saying that there is something available for everyone who would like to pitch in.

She is encouraging people who want to receive the annual T-shirt to make sure to register by end of day Monday, Sept. 5 as orders will be submitted at the end of that day.