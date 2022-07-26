Monument Marathon prep underway: Volunteers needed, serve a variety of roles

In less than two months, runners from around the world will be competing in one of four events during the 11th annual Monument Marathon. As runners continue to register, there is a need for volunteers.

Race director Jennifer Reisig said preparations for this year’s event have been going well and there is excitement from the runners and teams to raise money for Western Nebraska Community College student scholarships.

“We’re very excited to welcome runners again,” she said. “We’re excited because last year we raised more money for WNCC students than we ever had any other race year. We raised over $55,000 last year to support student scholarships. It’s exciting coming off of that into a new year.”

As of Tuesday, July 26, 296 runners had registered for the marathon, including several runners who have a qualifying time to be able to run as an elite athlete. So far, there are runners traveling to Nebraska from 27 states and five countries: Canada, Netherlands, Kenya, Niger and Morocco.

“It is the ability to increase our prize money last year for our 10th year that really has helped us to be able to attract the more elite runner,” Reisig said.

Platte Valley Companies pledged an additional $10,000 for the 10th year of the marathon and has continued to pledge that amount to continue to attract runners. The large purse allows the marathon team to keep the prize money more competitive.

The top five finishers in each race will receive a cash prize, ranging from $1,500 to $75. There are additional cash prizes of $500 in the marathon or $300 in the half marathon if the course record is broken.

“We did expand that to the top five,” Reisig said. “We didn’t want to give higher prize money but have it all go to elite runners. We want to be able to give our local runners a chance to run for some prize money as well.”

The 11th annual Monument Marathon will feature four events — a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K run/walk and a half-marathon relay — to attract runners again this year. For more information about prize information, visit monumentmarathon.com/prizes.

There is also a need for volunteers at the Monument Marathon Expo on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gering Civic Center and on race day.

“There are a variety of different roles at the expo,” she said. “We have people who are taking runner surveys, volunteers who are checking in our runners and getting them their race bibs and others who are getting them their T-shirts.”

The runner survey is a five question survey to gather information about where the runner is from and how many people they brought with them. That information is used to help apply for tourism grants.

Reisig said they are in need of more course marshals this year. These people are stationed throughout the course’s 26 miles to serve as a resource for runners.

“They help the runners make sure they are going in the right direction,” she said. “But also, they are there to cheer them on. Some of our course marshals dress up, play music and dance.

“Those course marshal spots are really fun because you get to see of the runners pass by from the fast elite runners to our walkers and interact with them.”

Volunteers will complete a training to be able to answer runners’ questions about the course and where the next aid stations are located. Most of those time commitments are a couple of hours, although there are double shift options. The shifts are split between the first and second half of the race.

Volunteers need to sign-up by Aug. 5 online under the Get Involved tab to receive a volunteer T-shirt for the event. Volunteers can sign-up the day before the race, but would not receive a T-shirt.

As race day approaches, Reisig reminds the community to look out for runners who are training.

The 11th annual Monument Marathon will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. The expo will be on Friday, Sept. 23 from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information about this year’s marathon, visit monumentmarathon.com.