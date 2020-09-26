Monument Marathon Results: Cheyenne man repeats as full marathon winner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cheyenne, Wyoming, man is a repeat winner at the Monument Marathon.

Adam Cordell crossed the finish line Saturday to take the top spot with a time of 2:42:17. Cordell won the Monument Marathon in 2017, and Cordell better that time of just over 3 hours, 10 minutes, with Saturday's feat.

Other top places were:

2. Joe Wilson, 02:45:37

3. Scott Swaney, 02:53:57

4. Parker Watt, 03:13:35

5. James Garner, 03:14:01

6. Stephen Castle, 03:15:57

7. Gage Winkler, 03:18:23

8. Joseph Wright, 03:20:10

9. Abigail Bever, 03:27:08

10. Zachary West, 03:31:26

Abigail Bever took the position as the top finisher in the women's division, in addition to finishing in the top ten.

Two familiar faces crossed the finish line and took the top spots in the half-marathon event of the Monument Marathon.

Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, won the title with a 01:17:15.