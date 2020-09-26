Monument Marathon Results: Cheyenne man repeats as full marathon winner

A Cheyenne, Wyoming, man is a repeat winner at the Monument Marathon.
Adam Cordell crossed the finish line Saturday to take the top spot with a time of 2:42:17. Cordell won the Monument Marathon in 2017, and Cordell better that time of just over 3 hours, 10 minutes, with Saturday's feat.
Other top places were:
2. Joe Wilson, 02:45:37
3. Scott Swaney, 02:53:57
4. Parker Watt, 03:13:35
5. James Garner, 03:14:01
6. Stephen Castle, 03:15:57
7. Gage Winkler, 03:18:23
8. Joseph Wright, 03:20:10
9. Abigail Bever, 03:27:08
10. Zachary West, 03:31:26
Abigail Bever took the position as the top finisher in the women's division, in addition to finishing in the top ten.
Two familiar faces crossed the finish line and took the top spots in the half-marathon event of the Monument Marathon.
Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, won the title with a 01:17:15.
Dylan Stansbury, of Crawford, repeats in the second place spot. Stansbury is another returning face, winning his first marathon at the 2018 Monument Marathon. He returned this year and last year to compete in the half-marathon. He repeats in the second place spot, this year with a time of 01:24:19.
The top female runner is Kathryn Smith, with a time of 01:48:15.
Runners in the top ten of the half-marathon are:
3: Eric Erspamer, 01:29:14
4. Nick Federoff, 01:30:27
5. Mitch Feldman, 01:35:23
6. Matt Henry, 01:36:03
7. Joseph Holmes, 01:36:42
8. Aaron Pierce, 01:37:43
9. Kyle Williams, 01:37:51
10. David Castle, 01:38:24
The top 10 runners in the 5K are: 10: David Castle.
1. Levi Avila, 00:19:00
2. Jarred Berger, 00:20:12
3. Cooper Reichman, 00:21:01
4. Elijah Robles, 00:21:04
5. Sullivan Wilson, 00:21:21
6. Lukas Benzel, 00:21:43
7. J.R. Savala, 00:22:31
8. Sarah Avila, 00:23:52
9. Travis Dickey, 00:24:40
10: William Tidyman, 00:25:04
The Star-Herald will update results as able this morning. To follow race results as they happen, visit https://www.monumentmarathon.com/results.
