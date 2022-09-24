Monument Marathon runners crossing the finish line

Runners in the Monument Marathon events hit the road early this morning, with the full and half-marathons starting at 7:30 a.m.

Runners in the 5K are already crossing the finish line. Jarred Berger, of Gering, crossed the finish line first in the 5K, completing with a time of 19:18. Finishing out the top 5 were Hans Adams, of Scottsbluff (20:43); Axel Blomstedt, of McCook (22:36); Landon Walker, of Englewood Colorado, (22:39 )and Derrick Brown, of Gering (23:13).

The top runner in the women's 5K division was Libby Baum, 13, of Gering. Baum finished with a time of 23:45.

Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, took the top spot in the half-marathon, with a time of 1:10:43. Garcia is a past winner at the Monument Marathon.

He was followed by Dylan Stansbury of Crawford (1:17:37). Emily Pfifer, of Laramie, Wyoming, finished first in the women's division and also finished third (01:17:37). Rounding out the top five in the half-marathon are Alex Nickelson, of Rapid City, South Dakota, (1:33:59) and Joshua Blanchard, of Silverthorne, Colorado (1:35:25).

Stay with starherald.com for top results or track them here.