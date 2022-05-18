Monument Marathon to feature four events

The 11th annual Monument Marathon will feature four events — a full marathon, a half marathon, a 5K run/walk and a half marathon relay — to attract runners again this year.

Platte Valley Companies hosted a press conference to kick off the summer sign up period Wednesday. The race will take place on Sept. 24. Jennifer Reisig, WNCC Foundation executive director and race director, and Hod Kosman, Platte Valley Bank director and chairman, lead speakers in talking about western Nebraska’s marathon.

“The variety of ways for individuals to participate has really added a lot of flavor to the whole day,” Kosman said. “...It is amazing to me, standing on the finish line from the beginning to the end and seeing people in their 80s and kids in their eights participating in this program and doing so much good for this community.”

Platte Valley Companies has supported the marathon since its inception. Reisig said the organization also usually supplies around 10% of the overall volunteers for the race.

Last year, Platte Valley Companies increased the amount that it donated to help fund higher prize winnings for those who crossed the finish line first.

“We’re so thankful to Platte Valley Companies that we’ve continued to keep that prize purse high. We’ve got a lot of buzz and a lot of interest from runners all around the country,” she said.

For those who wish to contribute financially to the Monument Marathon, which benefits scholarships for WNCC students, Reisig unveiled a new sponsorship tier called the “Friends of the Monument Marathon” level.

She described the sponsorship as “a way for small businesses, families, individuals and other community members to show their support for the Monument Marathon and for students at WNCC.”

For $500, sponsors receive event recognition at Five Rocks Amphitheater, online recognition, up to two complimentary race entries, two complimentary tickets to the Expo pasta feed the day before the race, and marathon-themed socks.

They will also receive the option to sponsor a promotional table at the expo event and an option to include promotional materials in runners’ race bags. This sponsorship level replaces the Mile Marker level. Feedback showed runners couldn’t easily see the sponsor names on mile markers last year.

Instead, each Friends of the Monument Marathon sponsor will be recognized with a two-foot circular badge at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“The runners will see them, the community members will see them. When we were looking for Monument Marathon sponsors, we were mostly looking for businesses. We felt like we wanted to give an opportunity to the whole community to step up, sponsor this race and help support the students at WNCC,” Reisig said of the new tier.

She also introduced a series of speakers to talk about their experiences with the race. Sharing their experiences were Julie Thompson, the payroll manager for Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating; Jennifer Scwhab, Bellevue University’s relationship manager; and Adam and Rachel Harper, a husband-and-wife duo who have each ran the marathon multiple times.

They each shared some of what they like about how the race impacts the region.

Thompson said, “I was born and raised in Gering so I think any event that supports our community, brings people to our community so they can see how beautiful it is, we’re going to support it as a business.”

The Harpers discussed how they train for the half-marathon and how they’d recommend it to runners at any experience level.

Schwab talked about how the race supports students in the area.

“The amount of money raised in the Monument Marathon to promote student scholarships is really helping students to see those educational opportunities they might not have otherwise,” Schwab said.

She added that WNCC experiencing success helps out the community.

The press conference also included a reveal of statistics from last year’s event. In total, it raised $55,142 for WNCC scholarships. The race featured 491 runners from 29 states.

This year, 154 runners from 20 states, as well as from Kenya, have registered, to date.

“We have our men’s full marathon runner coming back to defend his title. We also have another elite runner coming back to take that title away from him,” Reisig said..

She said the maximum number of relay teams was raised from 30 to 48 teams for this year, too.

Registration lasts until Sept. 23, the day before the race. Runners can register online until noon on Sept. 22 or in person at the expo day, Sept. 23, where they can pick up race packets. There will be no same-day registration. Early registration is encouraged to get a discount.

It currently costs $25 to register for the 5K race, $40 for the relay, $65 for the half marathon and $85 for the marathon. On June 1, the 5K and relay prices will increase by $5. The full and half-marathon rates will go up by $10.

Those wishing to register or sign up for a Friends of the Monument Marathon sponsor tier or any of the sponsorship levels can visit the FAQ or sponsor pages at monumentmarathon.com.

Reisig also thanked the Monument Marathon Steering Committee, the race planning crew and additional volunteers such as medical personnel, law enforcement, aid station workers and course and bike marshals.

“This race could not happen without all of those people to help us out every year,” Reisig said.

