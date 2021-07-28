Monument Marathon will feature bigger prizes, relay and more

The Monument Marathon is marking an instrumental milestone this year, celebrating the 10th year the marathon has been in the community.
“We’re super exited to have reached the 10th year,” Jennifer Reisig, Monument Marathon race director and WNCC Foundation director, told the Star-Herald. “It’s taken a huge team of people over the years to make this happen.”
One of the exciting things for the tenth year is that Monument Marathon organizers have added a relay, in addition to the marathon, half-marathon and the 5K. The relay will cover a half-marathon distance, or 13.1 miles, and be made up of three legs.
Organizers had wanted to add the relay last year, but held off on adding the new race distance due to the pandemic.
“It’s a chance for runners to get behind the bluff, without doing 13 miles,” Reisig said. “That’s kind of exciting. Because it’s our first year for that, we are capping that registration at 30 teams, so I would encourage people to register for the relay soon because we do expect the relay to fill up.”
Reisig said organizers want to ensure during their first year that everything runs right, so it was opted to not put too many teams in place. Next year, it’s hoped to add more teams. Organizers added the relay after people made requests for a race that offered a shorter distance than the half-marathon, but more than the 5K. The first leg is five miles, the second leg is 4 1/2 miles and the third leg will be 3 1/2 miles. Team captains will head up each relay team.
“We’re adding a lot of extra support to make that (the relay) happen,” she said.
First Student will bus runners to relay exchange points and of course, more volunteers will be needed alogn the course.
Another exciting addition for the tenth year is that Platte Valley Companies has provided an additional $10,000 for the 10th year. Cash awards will be given to the top five overall men and women racers in the full- and half-marathons with $15,000 going to the first place finisher in the full marathon and $750 to the first place finisher in the half-marathon. Also, $500 is added to the prize if a person achieves a course record for a first place finish in the marathon and $300 for a course record in the half-marathon.
Cash awards are also given in the Masters Division, 40 and older winners. Age division awards, a unique memento of the Scotts Bluff area for the age division winners and non-cash awards are given for the top finishers in the 5K and relay races.
“We’re about tripling our prizes,” Reisig said. “We just really felt that would generate more interest and excitement.”
Each year, the Monument Marathon sees people from throughout the country, and even overseas with the farthest runner having come from Germany. This year, a group of elite runners, who originally hail from Kenya, will be among the runners.
Returning runners are already signing up, according to the entrant list. Asked what returning runners generally tell her about the Monument Marathon, Reisig said, “People love our course and they love the friendliness of our volunteers. ... The course is a challenging course, being a mixed surface course. You know, they start out for the full marathon in a pine forest, and, go through the Badlands as the course skirts the edge of Gering.”
Runners advise that it’s not a “super fast course,” because of the hills and it being nearly 4,000 feet in elevation.
Each year about 300 volunteers help to make the race happen, with businesses and individuals participating in aid stations, serving as sponsors and volunteering for everything from set up to take down.
“We get a great community response,” Reisig said. “And that’s why one of the main things runners say about us is that we have such a friendly group of people.”
The Monument Marathon website, www.monumentmarathon.com, offers sign up for volunteers and for racers. For those interested in entering the marathon, a price increase for entry will take place on Sept. 1 so Reisig encourages people to sign up now. The registration for guaranteeing a T-shirt for race day is on Sept. 10.