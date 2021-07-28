Monument Marathon will feature bigger prizes, relay and more

The Monument Marathon is marking an instrumental milestone this year, celebrating the 10th year the marathon has been in the community.

“We’re super exited to have reached the 10th year,” Jennifer Reisig, Monument Marathon race director and WNCC Foundation director, told the Star-Herald. “It’s taken a huge team of people over the years to make this happen.”

One of the exciting things for the tenth year is that Monument Marathon organizers have added a relay, in addition to the marathon, half-marathon and the 5K. The relay will cover a half-marathon distance, or 13.1 miles, and be made up of three legs.

Organizers had wanted to add the relay last year, but held off on adding the new race distance due to the pandemic.

“It’s a chance for runners to get behind the bluff, without doing 13 miles,” Reisig said. “That’s kind of exciting. Because it’s our first year for that, we are capping that registration at 30 teams, so I would encourage people to register for the relay soon because we do expect the relay to fill up.”