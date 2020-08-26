Monument Shadows hit by COVID in ‘20, bad weather in ‘19

It takes a lot of green to keep a green.

During Monday’s budget workshop, Gering City Councilman Ben Backus expressed concern about an estimated $35,000 shortfall for the publicly-owned Monument Shadows Golf Course and asked if the city’s priorities should be shifted to focus elsewhere.

“At what point do you quit throwing money into something to keep it afloat?” Backus asked, rhetorically, “When do you walk away? Maybe it’s a discussion for another time, and hopefully, our numbers go up next year, but every year, I’ve been up here, it’s been the same story.”

After a tense back-and-forth between Parks Director Amy Seiler and Backus, council members requested the golf course examine raising rates while the mayor recommended cost-saving measures such as renting equipment instead of buying it.

Seiler, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks praised the golf course, saying it improved the community and is affordable.

Kaufman responded to Backus, saying amenities — like parks, trails and the course —are worth the price.

“I can hear what you’re saying, but reality is, a lot of the public services we provide have to be invested in at a deficit,” Kaufman said.

He added later that there would have to be further discussion.

It’s not just a local issue. Golf has declined in popularity over the last decade across the nation, with studies showing fewer golfers and more courses closing over the last decade, citing lack of leisure time and expenses. The costs aren’t just gadgets, clubs or pricey fees, but also maintenance and millions of gallons of water.