Monument Shadows hit by COVID in ‘20, bad weather in ‘19

It takes a lot of green to keep a green.
During Monday’s budget workshop, Gering City Councilman Ben Backus expressed concern about an estimated $35,000 shortfall for the publicly-owned Monument Shadows Golf Course and asked if the city’s priorities should be shifted to focus elsewhere.
“At what point do you quit throwing money into something to keep it afloat?” Backus asked, rhetorically, “When do you walk away? Maybe it’s a discussion for another time, and hopefully, our numbers go up next year, but every year, I’ve been up here, it’s been the same story.”
After a tense back-and-forth between Parks Director Amy Seiler and Backus, council members requested the golf course examine raising rates while the mayor recommended cost-saving measures such as renting equipment instead of buying it.
Seiler, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks praised the golf course, saying it improved the community and is affordable.
Kaufman responded to Backus, saying amenities — like parks, trails and the course —are worth the price.
“I can hear what you’re saying, but reality is, a lot of the public services we provide have to be invested in at a deficit,” Kaufman said.
He added later that there would have to be further discussion.
It’s not just a local issue. Golf has declined in popularity over the last decade across the nation, with studies showing fewer golfers and more courses closing over the last decade, citing lack of leisure time and expenses. The costs aren’t just gadgets, clubs or pricey fees, but also maintenance and millions of gallons of water.
Niedan-Streeks said interest in golf fluctuated over her 30 years of tourism experience.
“Five years ago, we had an incredibly strong golf tourism sector that featured golfers from all of the country, visiting not only Monument Shadows, but golf courses all over the area,” Niedan-Streeks said. “In the last two to three years, statewide and nationwide, we’ve seen a decline.”
She said a lot of the tourism was driven by Front Range Coloradans playing at regional courses for the price of one round in Colorado.
Despite the decline, millions of people play the sport. With 2020’s unusual circumstances, the Washington Post reported a boost after stay-at-home orders were lifted and stir-crazy Americans could go outside and tee off.
One Panhandle golf course golf pro, Chad Wise at the Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball, said this is the best year in over a decade.
“This year is the busiest we’ve ever had, maybe it’s just the fact there’s not much to do indoors, but we’ve been slammed,” Wise said.
While he couldn’t provide numbers, he said, it’s the first time he can remember that tee times are required throughout the week.
Monument Shadows felt a bit of a bump in June, Golf Professional Robert Thomason told the Star-Herald. He saw travelers from New York, Nevada and California in June after stay-at home orders lifted. This season, Thomason expects about 22,000 rounds of play, similar to 2019’s numbers which officials said were impacted by bad weather in spring into early summer.
“In 2019, it almost never stopped raining, nearly into June,” Seiler said.
Seiler said the 2020 numbers were impressive for the circumstances, as the novel coronavirus caused the course to lose out on most tournaments and events scheduled in spring and part of summer.
Thomason, Monument Shadows’ golf pro since 1997, said the course is distinguished by its good quality as “the prettiest around” and as an affordable alternative to the private Scotts Bluff Country Club.
The current rate for a single adult is $584.69 and couple’s rate is $286.80 annually. Day rates run $24 for nine holes with a cart and just over $41 for 18 holes with a cart. It’s uncertain how much those would change.
In March, the City of Bayard sold the Chimney Rock Golf Course to private owners for $250,000, after operating it for 27 years. Mayor Greg Schmall said the city bought the course in 1992, when the town still had an operational sugar refinery. When the refinery shuttered, he said budgets became tight, but the city subsidized the course for a decade.
“In the last four or five years, the least amount it cost the city was between $50,000 to $60,000 and it could be up to $100,000 short,” he said. “Fiscally, we just couldn’t do it anymore.”
For the past two fiscal years, Monument Shadows had more expenses than revenues. In fiscal year 2017, the golf course was $36,000 under and nearly $30,000 in fiscal year 2018. This budget year, the shortfall is estimated to be $35,000.
At Monday’s meeting, Backus pushed Seiler on transfers to cover golf course costs, including Thomason’s salary. According to the city’s salary-book, the golf professional’s biweekly salary is $2,814 making the annual salary just over $73,000. Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said at the meeting salary plus benefits totals around $120,000.
Backus suggested cutting some of Thomason’s duties at the meeting, saying “a lot of courses have moved away from golf pros,” but didn’t provide any examples.
Seiler disagreed, saying that the pro puts in a tremendous amount of work.
“I would strongly discourage you from doing that,” she told Backus. “Because who would be doing any of your programming for you? Who will be running all of your tournaments, all of your programs to keep people interested in golf, to be that face of your course?”
Backus pushed back, saying he’s requested changes from Thomason directly.
“Every year, the numbers get worse and worse. Either it’s the course, or it’s Robert, or something,” he said. Seiler said Thomason is dedicated, and asked Backus to consider the national trends and other factors.
“When you look at all the reasons we’re not having golfers on our course, I cannot link any to the effort Robert is doing,” she said.
Council president Michael Gillen motioned to have the golf course explore raising rates, saying expenses are increasing.
“I don’t think we’ll ever see a point where we break even, from what we’re putting in as a municipality to what the users are paying, it’s one of those things. It’s a service we provide to the community,” he said.