Monument visitor numbers stayed high despite pandemic

Scottsbluff and surrounding residents stuck close to home and stuck to local adventures, with a significant number visiting the Scottsbluff National Monument during 2020, according to National Parks Service data.

Superintendent Dan Morford, who’s managed the park for four and a half years, said 2020 started on a high note, and despite the pandemic, stayed there. He said a lot of plans for 2020 were derailed such as the grand opening of the remodeled and expanded visitor’s center — which remains shuttered due to the coronavirus — and exhibits, postponed indefinitely.

One thing, that didn’t close, however, were hiking opportunities. He said the National Parks Service was scrambling when the spike in cases in March hit. The decision was to reduce risk, but provide an outlet.

“There was a lot of angst and stress, not knowing what is going on and people getting laid off from their jobs,” he said. “One thing I felt was important, that the agency felt was important, was how we could help mitigate some of that.”

While out-of-area numbers fell, Morford said the hit was made up for by local people.

“By allowing the park trails to remain open, visitation was 99% for a while, was nearly all local community,” Morford said.