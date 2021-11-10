Monuments honoring Mexican-American veterans to be unveiled

On Thursday, three columns listing more than 600 Mexican-Americans who served in the military will be unveiled at the Guadalupe Center.
The project aimed at recognizing area Mexican-American veterans came to fruition after a monument was erected at the Guadalupe Center in 2019 in honor of area Mexican-Americans who lost their lives serving their country.
The project’s impetus began after a group of classmates from Scottsbluff High School’s Class of 1963 began talking at a reunion. They didn’t realize that each of the others had served in Vietnam. After talking, they knew they had to do something to recognize those Mexican-Americans who served, Marty Ramirez said.
“At the time, it was strictly Vietnam veterans (who we wanted to honor),” Ramirez said. “Then, I came back and I said, ‘Joe, we need to do the whole valley.’”
Joe Perez — who was among the group who got the monument built — said they wanted to honor all of the area’s Mexican-Americans who were killed in action in all wars.
“We’re proud to be Americans. We’re proud to be Latinos,” he said. “We’re not the heroes. The heroes are the guys that didn’t come back. We started to find out who they were, and there were some Latino boys in there, too.”
Perez said they gathered the names of those killed in action and they had them engraved on the back of the first monument.
Later, the group expanded its idea, honoring all of the area’s Mexican-American veterans, Perez said.
“The conversation kept going,” he said. “While our dads served, our uncles served, our brothers have served, we don’t have heroes. We don’t honor ourselves.”
Ramirez said it was a well-kept secret about the Latinos who served their country.
“In our own houses, we had pictures of our family who served in the military, but not outside. We get no recognition outside of our homes,” he said.
Many of their family members were wounded in wars.
“All of my brothers were in the service except one. We served in the Navy, Army, Air Force. My little brother, he lost his leg over there,” Oscar Barraza said.
Gavino Saldivar said many paid the ultimate price for their country.
“I lost an uncle and cousin who hit the beach at Normandy. They both got mowed down,” he said.
Ramirez said even with all of the contributions made by Mexican-Americans in the area who served, nothing changed back home.
“When I came back, I went to my mother’s house and nothing had changed. No streetlights, nothing. They send us to go fight, and this is how we’re treated.”
Perez said the lack of recognition for the Mexican-Americans who served spurred the project.
“Collectively, this is where we’re at today,” he said. “We want to show that Latinos have contributed and hopefully pass on the pride and honor to the younger generations. We have heroes, look at the names that are on this wall. 600 Latinos have served.”
Ramirez said he was then trying to figure out how to list all 600 of the names on a monument. A trip to the Minatare cemetery served as inspiration, he said. At the cemetery, there is a plaque about the size of an index card that listed everybody buried there.
The project got off to a shaky start, though, after contracting with a company to make the plaque. The company had been shuttered before the project was finished.
“Then we thought, ‘Well, let’s engrave the names and put them on three monuments, which is a much bigger deal,” Ramirez said.
Then came the process of gathering names for the monuments. Ramirez said it took two years to gather the names of the 600 Mexican-Americans whose names are engraved on the three monuments.
Now, on Veterans Day, the monuments highlighting those Mexican-Americans heroes will be shared with the community. Ceremonies will be held after the Veterans Parade, which is held on East Overland, concludes at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St.. Estimated start time is 11:45 a.m.
During the ceremony, two organizations, Quilt of Valor and Honor and Remember will make presentations. Local Boy Scout Troop 117 will also participate in the tribute, honoring leader Ben Trevino who died in 2020. Other veterans who died will also be honored and remembered: Alfred Ventura, Ray Gevara Jr., Fred Marez, Vince Bernal, Louie Pina and Richard Estrada.
Also on Thursday, a special Catholic mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1102 12th Ave. in Scottsbluff, honoring area veterans. All are welcome to attend.