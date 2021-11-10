Monuments honoring Mexican-American veterans to be unveiled

Perez said the lack of recognition for the Mexican-Americans who served spurred the project.

“Collectively, this is where we’re at today,” he said. “We want to show that Latinos have contributed and hopefully pass on the pride and honor to the younger generations. We have heroes, look at the names that are on this wall. 600 Latinos have served.”

Ramirez said he was then trying to figure out how to list all 600 of the names on a monument. A trip to the Minatare cemetery served as inspiration, he said. At the cemetery, there is a plaque about the size of an index card that listed everybody buried there.

The project got off to a shaky start, though, after contracting with a company to make the plaque. The company had been shuttered before the project was finished.

“Then we thought, ‘Well, let’s engrave the names and put them on three monuments, which is a much bigger deal,” Ramirez said.

Then came the process of gathering names for the monuments. Ramirez said it took two years to gather the names of the 600 Mexican-Americans whose names are engraved on the three monuments.