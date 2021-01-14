More populations move into priority categories for vaccinations

More groups have been moved into a priority category for vaccination, PPHD officials said Thursday.
As of Thursday, health officials said 3,855 people have received the COVID vaccine in the Panhandle. People 65 and older have been moved into the priority IB category, expanding from the previous 75 and older. People with health conditions, such as persons with diabetes and other conditions, have also been moved into the priority 1b category.
First responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, funeral home staff and coroners, grocery, transportation, food and persons in postal positions have also now been moved in the Phase 1b category.
However, PPHD director Kim Engel and Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said they are still awaiting guidance on distributing to that population. Panhandle health officials will first focus on distributing the vaccine to those 75 and older, which began this week.
Engel urged people to continue to watch for changes in priorities and to sign up when the vaccine becomes available to them.
“These things are changing fairly quickly,” Engel said of the plans for distribution of the vaccination.
In its first allocation, Engel said, the Panhandle got 4,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Then, it went a couple of weeks without receiving additional doses. Next week, officials have been told the Panhandle will receive 100 doses.
All hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are eagerly awaiting additional vaccines.
“It is painful for everyone involved, those wanting the vaccine and those giving the vaccine, that there is not more available."
Engel said that PPHD is trying to be balanced in its distribution of the vaccine throughout the communities. They are allotting vaccinations based on percentages of the population and the amount received.
Elderly residents interested in receiving the vaccination are asked to contact PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online: https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org.
Schnell confirmed 91 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the last 14 days to 356 and 231 cases within the last week. Schnell confirmed one death, a Sheridan County man in his 60s, bringing the total deaths to 156. However, 11 deaths remain pending verification. Asked the period of time for pending deaths, Engel and Schnell noted deaths occurring during a time period up to 45 days ago remain pending confirmation. Some of the deaths have occurred within the last week or two, Schnell said.
PPHD officials also reviewed directed health measures that remain in place. DHHS and Gov. Pete Ricketts recently issued reminders to people about the measures and recommendations that remain mandated. Ricketts is using hospitalizations to base DHMs mandated and currently,10% of the state's staff beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The only restriction at this point is that indoor gatherings remain limited to 75% of occupancy. However, recommendations for faith organizations, restaurants and others remain in place, encouraging social distancing, wearing masks and other steps. The NSAA has also put into place restrictions for school districts, requiring masks at sporting and other school events.
Visit pphd.org for more guidance, including for planning events and other recommendations, during the pandemic.