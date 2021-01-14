More populations move into priority categories for vaccinations

More groups have been moved into a priority category for vaccination, PPHD officials said Thursday.

As of Thursday, health officials said 3,855 people have received the COVID vaccine in the Panhandle. People 65 and older have been moved into the priority IB category, expanding from the previous 75 and older. People with health conditions, such as persons with diabetes and other conditions, have also been moved into the priority 1b category.

First responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, funeral home staff and coroners, grocery, transportation, food and persons in postal positions have also now been moved in the Phase 1b category.

However, PPHD director Kim Engel and Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said they are still awaiting guidance on distributing to that population. Panhandle health officials will first focus on distributing the vaccine to those 75 and older, which began this week.

Engel urged people to continue to watch for changes in priorities and to sign up when the vaccine becomes available to them.

“These things are changing fairly quickly,” Engel said of the plans for distribution of the vaccination.