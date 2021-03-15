More sign ups needed for vaccine

“We love to see that number continue to grow,” she said, saying that 1,600 doses of the vaccine will be received this week. Vaccines are offered through local health departments, three pharmacies in the Panhandle through the Federal Pharmacy Program and the Scottsbluff community based outpatient clinic for veterans. Prochazka said there were some challenges Friday and Monday due to the snow, but persons with appointments are being rescheduled.

The Panhandle is working through Phase IB, with first responders, utility workers, educators and others in specific job-related categories being able to sign up to be vaccinated. Residents within certain categories can register here: https://tinyurl.com/3este7ka.

PPHD officials expect to see providers start with Phase 2A, adults aged 50-64, this week. Residents over the age of 18 are being asked to register at vaccinate.ne.gov. If you need assistance or do not have a computer, you can contact 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Jessica Davies, assistant director of PPHD, said the best way to promote the vaccine is word of mouth.

“The best way, as far as sign ups, is to help your friends, family and neighbors,” she said. “Word of mouth and sharing your vaccine experiences with others is also one of the best ways (to promote the vaccines).”