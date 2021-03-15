More sign ups needed for vaccine

As the Panhandle moves through priority groups, the need for people to sign up to receive the vaccine continues.
Panhandle Public Health District officials are encouraging people to sign up for the vaccination. Panhandle health districts have moved through the priority groups of elderly people, placed first in the state’s categories to receive the vaccination due to data that Gov. Pete Ricketts said earlier this year demonstrated those age groups were most at risk for complications or death.
First responders, educators and others in Phase IA and Phase 2A priority groups have also been complete.
Some health officials have dubbed the lack of sign ups as the nation moves into other priority categories as “vaccine hesitancy.” Health officials have attempted to address misinformation that has been causing confusion and fear. In Nebraska, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has gathered information to address “facts vs. fiction” on its website: nebraskamed.com/COVID/the-covid-19-vaccine-fact-vs-fiction.
Though Panhandle health officials haven’t said if “vaccine hesitancy” is the reason for low sign ups in the Panhandle, they are promoting everyone 18 and over sign up now.
As of Monday, Tabi Prochazka, deputy health director, said, 16,866 Panhandle adults, or 1 in 4 adults, have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We love to see that number continue to grow,” she said, saying that 1,600 doses of the vaccine will be received this week. Vaccines are offered through local health departments, three pharmacies in the Panhandle through the Federal Pharmacy Program and the Scottsbluff community based outpatient clinic for veterans. Prochazka said there were some challenges Friday and Monday due to the snow, but persons with appointments are being rescheduled.
The Panhandle is working through Phase IB, with first responders, utility workers, educators and others in specific job-related categories being able to sign up to be vaccinated. Residents within certain categories can register here: https://tinyurl.com/3este7ka.
PPHD officials expect to see providers start with Phase 2A, adults aged 50-64, this week. Residents over the age of 18 are being asked to register at vaccinate.ne.gov. If you need assistance or do not have a computer, you can contact 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
Jessica Davies, assistant director of PPHD, said the best way to promote the vaccine is word of mouth.
“The best way, as far as sign ups, is to help your friends, family and neighbors,” she said. “Word of mouth and sharing your vaccine experiences with others is also one of the best ways (to promote the vaccines).”
During the call, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell was asked if anyone in the Panhandle had died after receiving the vaccine and if their deaths were related to the vaccination. She said there have been persons who have received one or even both of their shots who did later die. However, none of those deaths have been determined to be related to the vaccine and no concerns have been brought to the attention of health officials. Asked how that is determined, Schnell said that the individual’s doctor looks at the patient’s information and determines the cause of death. Concerns regarding the vaccination would be investigated.
In a press release, PPHD director Kim Engel said vaccination can help to protect residents in the community from severe complications resulting in hospitalization or even death, especially among the elderly.
“The Panhandle’s COVID case fatality rate is double that of the state. With the risk of COVID variants increasing the chances of spread coupled with the Panhandle’s high case fatality rate, we can’t urge Panhandle residents enough to get vaccinated,” she said.
The Panhandle’s case fatality rate is currently 2.15% and the state overall is 1.04%, according to PPHD.
“There are several reasons for the higher rate, but it remains critical that we understand the severity COVID presents to our most vulnerable residents with age as the biggest predictor in outcome," she said.
Health officials reported three more COVID-19 related deaths this week: two Cheyenne County men, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, and a Sheridan County woman in her 80s.
The Panhandle remains in the “moderate” risk level for COVID-19, with the risk dial remaining at the same level that it has been for the past two weeks. Most of the Panhandle counties have now moved into the “moderate” risk level for COVID-19. Only three counties remain in the high-risk level, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Kimball counties. On the community level, Scottsbluff-Gering, Kimball, Sidney, Alliance, Hemingford, and Gordon-Rushville remain in the high risk level, though most of them are just barely in that category according to the scale.