More than 1,500 acres burned in Buffalo Creek fire, multiple departments on scene

The Gering Fire Department is reporting more than 1,500 acres have burned in the fire that started Sunday in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Gering. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 500 acres had been reported to have burned, which means the fire tripled over night.

Crews have been on hand battling the fire since responding Sunday morning. Gering Fire Department reports in a Facebook post that firefighters were called out to the fire at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. By noon, fire departments from throughout the area were responding. Scanner traffic indicates that fire departments are still on scene as of Monday morning, 7:50 a.m.

Several departments from the Panhandle have responded: Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff Rural, Bridgeport, Bayard, Minatare-Melbeta are among some of the departments that have been heard on scanner traffic.

After firefighters responded to the scene, firefighters and law enforcement evacuated hunters from the area. With it being the opening season of the deer firearm season, the Wildcats had a number of hunters in the area. Crews spent hours looking for a hunter and two children, who were located late Sunday afternoon. Details about the search was not yet available.

