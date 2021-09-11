More than 200 firefighters hold memorial for 9/11 victims

On Saturday morning, more than 200 firefighters at Five Rocks Amphitheater for the West Nebraska Engine Academy paid tribute to the fallen firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.
Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said it was coincidence that the first day of the firefighter training was on Sept. 11.
“Everything just came together. We have about 240 firefighters here from throughout the region, so we definitely wanted to pay respects to what happened 20 years ago. In the fire service, we lost 343 brothers and sisters. We want to make sure that we never forget that, because we lost some men and women that day,” he said.
As a firefighter, Flowers said it holds a lot of significance for him.
“What it means to me is to carry on and to represent for those newer firefighters that we had a tragic situation,” he said. “A lot of our guys that are here today weren’t in the fire service 20 years ago, so we want them to see a different side and a different aspect of what 9/11 was. It affects us all. It affected us as a whole country. This platform gave us the opportunity to remember and share that experience with our new firefighters.”
It is important to remember and pay respects to those who lost their lives, he said..
“A lot of people were angry. Still are. A lot of people are saddened. We were attacked on our ground 20 years ago, just like Pearl Harbor and all of the other acts of war against our country, I think this is obviously something that we as a fire service has to remember.”
Flowers said he remembers where he was when he learned of the attacks, and also the feelings he had as a young firefighter on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was actually at home. Locally, after the towers fell, a lot of our firefighters made their way down to the fire station. The beauty of the fire service is you got men and women that want to help. We felt helpless, but at the same time we were finding ways that we could try to help. We reached out to different agencies and sent volunteers to do what we can. (The fire service is) just one big community,” he said.
Alyssa Sanders, the state emergence response commission coordinator, said she was in elementary school in Gurley during the 9/11 attacks.
“I grew up in Dalton, so I went to Leyton. I remember, in Gurley we were sitting in our school library watching it on TV with all the lights off. I was really too young to kind of understand what was really going on,” she said.
Still, the day holds special meaning for her working in the emergency management field.
“When you do work in emergency management, you try to put yourself in those shoes, but that’s impossible to do entirely to really understand the sacrifice of those people,” she said. “Understanding the significance of it now and doing what I do, it really shines it in a different way.”