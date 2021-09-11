More than 200 firefighters hold memorial for 9/11 victims

On Saturday morning, more than 200 firefighters at Five Rocks Amphitheater for the West Nebraska Engine Academy paid tribute to the fallen firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said it was coincidence that the first day of the firefighter training was on Sept. 11.

“Everything just came together. We have about 240 firefighters here from throughout the region, so we definitely wanted to pay respects to what happened 20 years ago. In the fire service, we lost 343 brothers and sisters. We want to make sure that we never forget that, because we lost some men and women that day,” he said.

As a firefighter, Flowers said it holds a lot of significance for him.

“What it means to me is to carry on and to represent for those newer firefighters that we had a tragic situation,” he said. “A lot of our guys that are here today weren’t in the fire service 20 years ago, so we want them to see a different side and a different aspect of what 9/11 was. It affects us all. It affected us as a whole country. This platform gave us the opportunity to remember and share that experience with our new firefighters.”

It is important to remember and pay respects to those who lost their lives, he said..

