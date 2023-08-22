There were 239 Old Settlers, Half Century Club members and guests registering and attending the meetings and luncheons during Oregon Trail Days July 14-15 at the Gering Civic Center.

Troop 17 of Gering presented the flag and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Susan Wiedeman served as the song leader for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Eleven states and one foreign country were represented. The oldest female settler was Mildred Fits and the oldest male settler was Don Parmenter.

Half Century Club President Matthew Schmidt conduct the meeting and Vice President Susan Wiedeman read minutes of 1960 and 2022.

Honorary Old Settler was Gerald Parriott, posthumously and Eleanor Shimek, vice president. Rebecca Shields presented the honorary officers with awards from the Oregon Trail Days board. Robert B. Evnen, Nebraska Secretary of State, presented the officers with the awards of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.

Gering Mayor Kent Ewing introduced distinguished guests attending the luncheon and the Theater West Performers provided entertainment.

Honorary Old Settlers for 2024 will be President Dr. George Schlothauer and Barbara Muhr, vice president. Tim Hebbert will be president and Sandra Hebbert will be vice president of the Half Century Club for 2024.

The Old Settlers offer a multitude of thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who give of their time and talent to have a successful gathering for Old Settlers and Half Century Club.