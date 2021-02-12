More than 300 people vaccinated at Friday clinic

“Thanks for braving this weather,” Regional West Community Health nurse Sandy Preston told a man as he pulled up to receive his COVID-19 vaccine.
“Thank you for doing this,” the man said as he smiled and pulled up his sleeve.
On Friday, more than 300 people were vaccinated at a drive-thru clinic held by Scotts Bluff County Public Health and Regional West Medical Center. The clinic went on despite subzero temperatures and snow falling, with drivers in cars lined up as they waited to pull into the City of Gering’s street department shop on Rundell Road.
Among those being vaccinated were Bethany Olson, who is in the 65 and older category — though she said she “hates to admit that.” She was getting her second dose Friday, having gotten a first dose as a public health care worker. She recently began chemotherapy for cancer, she said, putting her health system in an immune-compromised state.
“I visited with (my doctor) several times,” she said about her decision to get the vaccine and her trust of the process to make the vaccine available to the public. “I had no hesitation getting a COVID shot. None whatsoever.”
She didn’t experience any side effects from her first vaccination, aside from some soreness at the vaccine site.
“I was relieved to have gotten the shot,” she said. “I was glad to have it on board.”
Olson recently lost a daughter-in-law to the coronavirus, further highlighting the importance to her of the vaccination, she said. She said she suggests that everyone get the vaccine, particularly older people who are at higher risk of complications and even death if they contract COVID-19.
“We who are 65, 75, 85, we are taking a risk, if we don’t get the shot. We are taking a risk either way. I feel safer this way, than not getting the COVID shot,” she said, saying she does recommend it to friends and family who are weighing their options about getting the vaccine. “My family members have had the COVID shot to protect me, and that’s love for you.”
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that Scotts Bluff County has provided 16 COVID-19 vaccination clinics since December, as of Friday.
“We have been averaging two a week,” Schnell said, explaining that clinics have been provided for persons getting their first vaccination and then patients are scheduled for a clinic to receive their second dose at that time.
Over time, she said, the processes changed as lessons are learned from each clinic. For the first clinics, she said, patients would be told that they would get a call about their second dose. However, as regular allocations are coming in, they have been able to switch to planning clinics for those second doses in advance.
There are also logistical plans and changes at each of the clinics, which start with people completing paperwork and answering questions before getting their vaccine, administration of the vaccine and then a wait-period to monitor for adverse affects. Wait periods are at least 15 minutes and can be up to 30 minutes if patients report that they have suffered adverse affects to other vaccines or other health factors.
Scotts Bluff County has worked through most of Phase IA, finishing up most health care workers and persons over 75. Scotts Bluff County is overseeing Banner County’s wait list and distributions for portions of Sioux County. The northern parts of Sioux County are being overseen through Dawes County.
“We will be well on our way to starting with 65 plus next week,” Schnell said, saying some persons in that population group received vaccinations this week.
Under state direction, Schnell said, health officials are directed to get the vaccine into people’s arms within seven days of receiving it. If they are unable to, she said, they are asked to direct it to another area that could. In the Panhandle, she said, public health departments and partners, like local hospitals and clinics, haven’t had any issues getting the vaccine distributed within that seven-day period.
Like Scotts Bluff County, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday, all local health departments across the state have entered into Phase IB of the state’s vaccination plan. In Phase IB, Nebraskans over age 65 are the priority group and the governor said he has directed local health departments to administer at least 90% of their vaccine allocation to this group.
Ricketts said that the state used data to guide its focus on getting the vaccine to older Nebraskans who are most at risk. He cited data that showed almost two thirds, or 64%, of coronavirus deaths in the state have occurred among Nebraskans over the age of 75 and roughly 83% of deaths have occurred among those over 65.
Public health officials have received positive comments when calling to schedule vaccinations, Schnell said. For the last year, she said, public health officials have been having to make calls to tell people that they have tested positive for the coroanvirus or need to quarantine because they have been exposed.
Calling to schedule vaccinations has been a contrast from those calls, particularly after having gone through a surge of coronavirus cases in the fall “when no one wanted to hear from us.”
“It has been a joy to call people,” she said. “It is nice to call people and they are excited and thankful that we are getting everyone in. ... We are very tired, but we’re excited.”
People were reported to have begun lining up nearly two hours before Friday's vaccine clinic had been slated to start.
“It’s been a busy day,” Gering City Manager Pat Heath, who was among the city volunteers at the clinic said. Schnell told the Star-Herald that public health officials are thankful for partners, like the City of Gering, who have volunteered their sites for drive-thru or walk-thru clinics. Sites, such as the city street department building to local churches, have allowed public health officials to coordinate clinics for large groups of people.
Heath said a lot of preparation work goes into being a host site and plans are revisited. For example, the City of Gering street department had been a host site earlier, in January, and during that clinic, high winds impacted the area, creating problems as the building acted like a wind tunnel.
This time, city personnel suggested changes, like using a horseshoe-shaped route through the shop and directing people through the process. We can help the region. It’s not just the city,” he said. Heath said it is an honor for the City of Gering to be one of the partners in the vaccination effort during a pandemic that all of us will remember for our lifetimes and has likely changed our lives.
“It (being a host site) is another step forward for the city, being progressive, and helping the city, and the region,” he said. “...We are all ready to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Vaccinations have also started in Scotts Bluff County, Box Butte County and Dawes County through the federal pharmacy program. According to a press release earlier this week, Walmart in Scottsbluff and Chadron and Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance are offering the vaccine.
Schnell said vaccines began being administered at the Scottsbluff Walmart Friday and and officials with that program are working with Scotts Bluff County Health on distribution of the vaccine to priority groups.