More than 300 people vaccinated at Friday clinic

Ricketts said that the state used data to guide its focus on getting the vaccine to older Nebraskans who are most at risk. He cited data that showed almost two thirds, or 64%, of coronavirus deaths in the state have occurred among Nebraskans over the age of 75 and roughly 83% of deaths have occurred among those over 65.

Public health officials have received positive comments when calling to schedule vaccinations, Schnell said. For the last year, she said, public health officials have been having to make calls to tell people that they have tested positive for the coroanvirus or need to quarantine because they have been exposed.

Calling to schedule vaccinations has been a contrast from those calls, particularly after having gone through a surge of coronavirus cases in the fall “when no one wanted to hear from us.”

“It has been a joy to call people,” she said. “It is nice to call people and they are excited and thankful that we are getting everyone in. ... We are very tired, but we’re excited.”

People were reported to have begun lining up nearly two hours before Friday's vaccine clinic had been slated to start.