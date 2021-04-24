More than 50 ‘freeze for a reason’ in Panhandle Polar Plunge

Fundraising numbers might have been smaller at the 10th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge, but the spirit certainly wasn’t.
Fifty-three plungers took to the cold temperatures of the North Platte River Saturday, all in an effort to raise funds for the Special Olympics of Nebraska.
Officially, there were seven teams. However, one of the teams, “Reconnecting Friends” had more than 20 participants, broken down into five sub-teams as plunging groups were limited to fewer than five as part of COVID-19 precautions.
“We saw a lot of new faces this year,” Jason Rogers, captain of the Gering Police Department and one of the organizers of the Polar Plunge, said.
Special Olympics of Nebraska set a goal for the Panhandle Polar Plunge to raise $12,000. According to online registration, $10,947 had been raised.
Mark Overman, Scotts Bluff County sheriff and another member of the organizing committee, said that some onsite registrations had been taken Saturday so he anticipated that the event would meet its goal.
The Panhandle Polar Plunge has been a record-setting event through the years, even exceeding fundraising at plunges in Lincoln and Omaha. However, with the pandemic, the event that is normally held in February had some delays and changes.
“Statewide, everybody is anticipating attendance to be down a little bit,” Rogers said. “With all the social restrictions and there are some people who are not yet comfortable being out yet and we totally understand that. We really appreciate those who have come out today to do what they can to help support our Special Olympics athletes.”
Though the announcement that the event would be held came just a week prior, the teams that showed for the plunge came with as much excitement —and as many costumes as ever before. Fairy wings were a popular choice for costumes, super heroes and even '80s or neon themes.
“We have always called this our party by the river,” Overman said. “That is what it was today. We saw everybody just having a great time laughing, getting in that cold water."
“You have to be a little crazy to do it,” Chris Baer, a Nebraska State Patrol sergeant who has been involved with Special Olympics, organizing the event and plunged as part of a team every year since the event started. “It was a little less polar this year, but it was still cold and still a heckuva a lot of fun.”
Overman and Rogers also took the plunge. Overman said he has done it every year and Rogers has done it every year except one. It doesn’t get any easier, they said, with all three agreeing that “It’s still a shock to the system” when you first hit the water. However, Saturday’s temperatures, in the 60s, were the warmest ever for a polar plunge.
Though the event is about fun, it’s also about raising funds for the mission of Special Olympics. Law enforcement in Nebraska and throughout the state participate in events throughout the year to support special Olympics.
“Special Olympics is all about acceptance and inclusion,” Rogers said. “...When you see the look on the athlete’s faces, it’s worth it.”
Baer, who has been involved in Special Olympics as an officer and as an athlete, said support of the law enforcement and Special Olympic’s communities go hand-in-hand.
“Community wide, all of these athletes, all of these families, we know all of them, they know all of us,” he said. “It is really nice to be their supporters. They are our supporters. It’s a lot of fun. We enjoy it.