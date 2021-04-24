More than 50 ‘freeze for a reason’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Statewide, everybody is anticipating attendance to be down a little bit,” Rogers said. “With all the social restrictions and there are some people who are not yet comfortable being out yet and we totally understand that. We really appreciate those who have come out today to do what they can to help support our Special Olympics athletes.”

Though the announcement that the event would be held came just a week prior, the teams that showed for the plunge came with as much excitement ­­—and as many costumes as ever before. Fairy wings were a popular choice for costumes, super heroes and even '80s or neon themes.

“We have always called this our party by the river,” Overman said. “That is what it was today. We saw everybody just having a great time laughing, getting in that cold water."

“You have to be a little crazy to do it,” Chris Baer, a Nebraska State Patrol sergeant who has been involved with Special Olympics, organizing the event and plunged as part of a team every year since the event started. “It was a little less polar this year, but it was still cold and still a heckuva a lot of fun.”