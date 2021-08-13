More than 60 balloons take to the sky for Old West Balloon Fest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(They took off from Five Rocks Amphitheater) this year, scored on an X that was on the grasslands and then flew over the monument, which I’ve never done,” she said. “I’m the local pilot and I’ve never gotten to fly over the monument.”

The Old West Balloon Fest had fewer balloons taking part at this year’s event, Johnson said, but she is hoping that rebounds next year as COVID restrictions start to ease a little more. A handful from Canada weren’t able to participate because the border is still closed because of the pandemic.

A competing event also resulted in the balloon fest seeing a drop in the numbers participating this year. There were around 10 who would normally be at Old West Balloon Fest, but were at a festival in Colorado this weekend, Johnson said.

She’s hoping to get those pilots back next year, so she can increase the field to around 30-40 balloons.

There is a second mass ascension planned for Saturday at the Mitchell Airfield from 5:30-9:30 a.m. The pilots in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships will again maneuver their way to the airfield for another drop after the balloon fest’s mass ascension.