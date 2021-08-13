More than 60 balloons take to the sky for Old West Balloon Fest

Organizers of the Old West Balloon Fest played host to 67 hot air balloons on Saturday at Mitchell Air Field Friday.
Twenty-one balloon pilots taking part in the Old West Balloon Fest Mass Ascension took to the skies around 6:30 a.m.
Another 45 balloon pilots competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships dropped their markers on the airfield after making their way from Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson said she was pleased with the turnout, with it being the first day of school for some area school districts. Historically, Saturday’s event draws about three times more onlookers as Friday’s mass ascension, she said.
Getting the Old West Balloon Fest pilots in the air and cleared out for the national competition takes a lot of coordination, Johnson said.
“It’s a nailbiter,” she said. “The national director of the competition (Paul Petrehn) and I are in direct communication. We started talking at 3:30 this morning about where the targets were. In their contract, they always have a target on the field the last two days. He’s done a great job this year, making sure we have targets in Gering.”
Johnson said she was a bit envious because the pilots in the national competition were able to do something she hasn’t’ been able to — fly over the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
“(They took off from Five Rocks Amphitheater) this year, scored on an X that was on the grasslands and then flew over the monument, which I’ve never done,” she said. “I’m the local pilot and I’ve never gotten to fly over the monument.”
The Old West Balloon Fest had fewer balloons taking part at this year’s event, Johnson said, but she is hoping that rebounds next year as COVID restrictions start to ease a little more. A handful from Canada weren’t able to participate because the border is still closed because of the pandemic.
A competing event also resulted in the balloon fest seeing a drop in the numbers participating this year. There were around 10 who would normally be at Old West Balloon Fest, but were at a festival in Colorado this weekend, Johnson said.
She’s hoping to get those pilots back next year, so she can increase the field to around 30-40 balloons.
There is a second mass ascension planned for Saturday at the Mitchell Airfield from 5:30-9:30 a.m. The pilots in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships will again maneuver their way to the airfield for another drop after the balloon fest’s mass ascension.
Jeremy Rubin is in first place in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships after 12 tasks with 9,567 points, followed by Joe Zvada in second with 9,166.
Chase Donner has 9,125 for third place, Branden Bloom sits in fourth with 8,697 and Rhett Heartsill rounds out the top five with 8,691 points.