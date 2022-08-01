Morgan Baird named Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen

Four young ladies took home crowns at the 26th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, July 30, at Gering High School.

Morgan Baird was named the Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen, taking over from reigning queen Jadyn Wetherington.

“It’s indescribable,” Baird said about being crowned. “It’s just the culmination of all the hard work I put into it,”

She said she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall and go to the Miss Nebraska competition in June 2023, all the while working on her social initiative to encourage young people to vote.

This year’s Scotts Bluff County Fair Outstanding Teen was Rylie Wright. She was crowned by the previous title holder, Brooke Margheim.

Margheim also crowned the Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen Ella-Kathryn Anderson, the successor to last year’s queen Lexie Jackson.

Elizabeth Fuss was named the inaugural Western Nebraska Outstanding Teen. This new title was created because of the number of competitors in this year’s pageant: 10 in the Teen division and five in the Miss competition.

Wetherington had coached some of the contestants, “and it was so fun to see them be able to achieve what they wanted to do,” she said.

Adrianna Casias and Melissa McGinley were named the first and second attendants, respectively, in the Miss division. The first and second attendants in the Teen competition were Jordan Wagner and Halle Knutson.

Several competitors won one or more of 16 available scholarships totaling nearly $8,000 either as part of their titles or based on their performance in individual rounds. These scholarships can be used to attend any school of the winner’s choosing.

According to the evening’s masters of ceremony, Ray Richards and Shelly Steel-Morehead, the scholarship prize pool is one of the highest in the state.

In between the on-stage competitions, last year’s winners Wetherington, Jackson and Margheim performed their own dance, vocal and instrumental routines to entertain the audience.

Also performing a dance number were the 19 Little Sisters of the pageant. The Little Sisters, young girls interested in pageants that the competitors were mentoring.

Miss Nebraska 2022 Steffany Lien and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Alexandra Thompson performed routines of their own as well.

The Miss and Teen winners will have their own opportunities to compete for next year’s state titles.

On Saturday, for the Miss contestants, 35% of their score was based on private interviews, which took place earlier in the day. Their talent performances formed another 35% of their score, while their on-stage social impact statements and evening gown elegance counted for 15% apiece.

Teen contestants were judged 30% for their private interviews, 40% for their talent showcases, 10% for a lifestyle and fitness presentation and 20% for their evening wear and on-stage questions.

Each contestant received a 1-to-10 grade in their categories based on their stage presence, the strength of their social platforms and their ability to represent the county.

The scores were then tabulated to account for the varying percentages. No one, not even the judges, knew who won each scholarship or title until their names were announced on stage.

“I am so excited,” Wright said. “Last year, I was actually first runner-up at every local that I competed in, so I’ve worked really hard for this and it’s really rewarding.”

Wright said she was looking forward to the community service involved with the role and to promoting literature for kids as part of her social impact project.

She recommended that girls interested in the competition experience try it out.

“It was amazing,” she said. “We were all singing Disney songs back there waiting for the crowning. It’s a bond that can never be broken and you can never find anywhere else.”