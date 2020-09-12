Morrill baseball field may become ag complex

Discussion at the Morrill Village Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 8 centered on Morrill Public Schools acquiring Brownfield Park.
The school district intends to transform the park into a complex for agriculture education and the FFA program. The board scheduled a town hall meeting for members of the entire village to share their thoughts. The town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
Brownfield was originally developed by the Brown family and handed over to the legion baseball team who then gave the land to the village. With seemingly decreasing interest in baseball, the village had been brainstorming ways to make use of the property.
The idea to turn it into an agriculture education complex originally came about at the Aug. 11 Village Board meeting when board members were deciding what to do about the park and the future of Legion Baseball. According to meeting minutes, discussion was held about the high cost of maintenance of this park along with FOMO Park. Morrill Public Schools showed interest in developing Brownfield Park, which is located at the corner of E. Charles Street and Liberty Oil Road, into an ag education complex.
“The village is just trying to figure out how to utilize that property a little more efficiently to an extent,” said Board Chairman Tony Schuler at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Morrill Public Schools held its own discussion of the potential project at its school board meeting on Aug. 17, according to meeting minutes.
The school would plan to use the entire roughly 5-acre property for the complex, which would include multiple garden patches for different fruits and vegetables, an animal barn and pasture, a greenhouse, a classroom and a show arena.
Currently, the school has a property near the football and track complex that was originally going to become an ag education space. Superintendent Joe Sherwood said he likes Brownfield better because it is three times bigger and is developed enough to get students started working on horticulture and plant projects out there right away.
“We can start using (the property) to impact ag education without ever building the first building,” he said during the meeting.
Sherwood said the prospect of an agriculture education facility allows for hands on learning. Krystal Wilke, the Morrill agriculture educator, has primarily been doing textbook learning with her students, according to Sherwood. Students in FFA who live on farms or ranches would do more hands on activities, but having a facility dedicated to the school gives students who do not live on farms or ranches a better opportunity to do livestock and horticulture proficiencies in FFA.
“If we had this kind of a property, then there’d be opportunities for kids who don’t get to go home to a farm or ranch operation of their own,” he said at the meeting, “and they could have some place to learn to design a proficiency.”
Morrill’s FFA chapter has 80 students enrolled. This includes students from Mitchell Public Schools, which does not have its own FFA chapter.
After Sherwood presented, the board and members of the public who were present asked questions and discussed the possible prospect.
Schuler explained the current issues the village faces in keeping the field for baseball, which includes the high cost for maintenance and safety concerns about the field lights. According to Schuler, the estimated costs to keep the field intact and operable include $500,000 to repair the lights, $6,400 per year for wages, $1,000 for fuel, $3,700 for utilities, $1,000 for fertilizer, $600 for sprinkler repair, $3,000 for general maintenance and an average of $4,000 for in-field clay.
Schuler said these costs were difficult to keep up, especially with the lower participation rate in baseball and in leadership of the Morrill Athletic Club (MAC) that seems to be taking place. The village no longer has a legion team as of two years ago. Little League didn’t happen this summer because of COVID-19, and it has also shown a decrease in interest over the last several years. The board hopes to get specific statistics on the rate of participation in Little League baseball from MAC at the town hall meeting later this month.
Also, with multiple members of MAC looking to step down soon, many wonder if anyone else will step up and volunteer to take their places.
“The leadership of MAC are aging out,” said Schuler.
One citizen was concerned about the Brown family’s vision for the property when they originally donated it to the baseball team. Schuler said they would have to look at the original deed to see if it was gifted with a specific purpose that could not be changed. It was a little complicated to figure out at the meeting because the property has passed through multiple hands.
Sherwood made a point to state that the school’s acquisition of the property would happen through either some kind of trade or payment and not as a donation from the city. He also said that he didn’t want to end Little League baseball. Shuler explained this in the meeting as well.
“Little League is great. We’re not trying to bash Little League or get rid of it,” Schuler said. “That’s not what we’re trying to do.”
“We certainly don’t want to be the killer of baseball in Morrill, Nebraska,” Sherwood added after the meeting.
Sherwood felt that it could be possible for the city to renovate the baseball field that is at FOMO Park to make it adjustable for all age groups, including Legion; that way the town could still have the option of baseball and the school could use Brownfield for the Ag complex.
The board came to the decision to schedule a town hall meeting for everyone in the village to make their thoughts known on the issue. Sherwood will give a similar presentation as he did at the Sept. 8 meeting and the town hopes to provide some information on the actual property deed as well as receive information from MAC about the history and future of baseball in town.
“I’d love to see the public show up to support which way they’d like to see this go,” said Schuler.
