Morrill baseball field may become ag complex

Discussion at the Morrill Village Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 8 centered on Morrill Public Schools acquiring Brownfield Park.

The school district intends to transform the park into a complex for agriculture education and the FFA program. The board scheduled a town hall meeting for members of the entire village to share their thoughts. The town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Brownfield was originally developed by the Brown family and handed over to the legion baseball team who then gave the land to the village. With seemingly decreasing interest in baseball, the village had been brainstorming ways to make use of the property.

The idea to turn it into an agriculture education complex originally came about at the Aug. 11 Village Board meeting when board members were deciding what to do about the park and the future of Legion Baseball. According to meeting minutes, discussion was held about the high cost of maintenance of this park along with FOMO Park. Morrill Public Schools showed interest in developing Brownfield Park, which is located at the corner of E. Charles Street and Liberty Oil Road, into an ag education complex.

“The village is just trying to figure out how to utilize that property a little more efficiently to an extent,” said Board Chairman Tony Schuler at the Sept. 8 meeting.

Morrill Public Schools held its own discussion of the potential project at its school board meeting on Aug. 17, according to meeting minutes.

The school would plan to use the entire roughly 5-acre property for the complex, which would include multiple garden patches for different fruits and vegetables, an animal barn and pasture, a greenhouse, a classroom and a show arena.