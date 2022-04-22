Morrill County communities replace trees damaged in tornadoes to celebrate Earth Day

Hundreds of Bayard residents flocked to Library Park Friday to learn about the importance of trees and to receive free trees of their own.

Due to a grant by the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program, Bayard and Bridgeport both received scores of trees to plant in public and private spaces. Bayard distributed their trees during an Arbor Day celebration on Earth Day Friday. Bridgeport distributed theirs Saturday.

“This is an effort to diversify our canopy and get the public to enjoy trees in some really neat places,” Bayard Tree Board chairman and elementary principal Matt McLaughlin said at his city’s event.

Bayard received 180 trees. One hundred thirty of them will be planted in public spaces including the Chimney Rock Golf Course, Bayard Elementary School, Bayard Cemetery and local parks. The remaining 50 were given to residents to plant on their own properties, provided they follow specific instructions such as planting away from fire hydrants and power lines.

Residents had to sign up to receive the trees. The same was true in Bridgeport, which received 75 trees, 50 of which were for residents to plant.

The Community Tree Recovery program is underwritten by FedEx and members of the Arbor Day Foundation. It replaces trees in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Bayard and Bridgeport were eligible due to tornadoes devastating Morrill County several years ago.

“With Bayard having so much tree damage from tornadoes many years ago, Bayard was a really great candidate for this grant program,” Western Nebraska Community Forestry Specialist Chrissy Land said. “Many of the homeowners here on their response forms said they are here to replace trees lost in the tornado.”

Land helped the city meet the criteria for receiving the grant, specifically with completing a tree inventory and an emerald ash borer response plan.

Eligible cities must also be named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Bayard has been such a city for close to 30 years, and Bridgeport was recently named one for the first time.

“The main thing about these trees is we want them to benefit the public,” Land said. “We want to make sure that wherever they’re planted, we can see them from the street. That way they can improve street-side parking, shade our sidewalks, improve the aesthetics of the homes.”

The Bayard tree giveaway was held in conjunction with the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration.

“We have a tree ceremony every spring, and we dedicate trees in one of our parks to a resident or former resident in our community,” Bayard mayor Greg Schmall told the Star-Herald. “... Getting 180 trees, that was kind of a special occasion so we kind of just incorporated that into our tree ceremony.”

This year, the community’s tree board dedicated trees to the late Bayard residents Curtis Shimp and his son, U.S. Army Capt. Scott Shimp. Curtis’ grandchildren, and Scott’s niece and nephews, planted one of the trees.

Schmall described the turnout as fantastic this year, in part because of the donated trees. It was the first time Bayard had received such a grant. Residents who wanted a tree for their own yard had to watch a tree be planted to learn how to do it properly.

The North Platte Natural Resources Department and Nebraska Forest Service also helped to sponsor and aid the celebration.

Communities interested in applying for the Community Tree Recovery grant can contact Land at chrissyland@unl.edu.

