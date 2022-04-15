Morrill County Community Hospital acquires new machine for pulmonary function testing

The Cardiopulmonary Department at Morrill County Community Hospital (MCCH) announces the recent addition of the Platinum Elite Body Plethysmography System, a new top of the line plethysmography machine complete with body box that offers the latest state-of-the-art technology, providing the most thorough and accurate pulmonary function testing exams available on the market today.

Medical professionals have seen such an increase in the development of both acute and chronic lung conditions in the wake of COVID-19. MCCH is able to offer patients in the local area and surrounding communities the best possible testing options. The results from these tests will offer healthcare providers a complete picture of their patient’s lung function, making proper treatment choices easier.

If your provider is considering pulmonary function testing for you, MCCH has openings available immediately. Call Kindra Daves, director of cardiopulmonary, or Kevin Heimbouch, certified respiratory therapist, at 308-262-1616, ext. 126, for any questions, or the Specialty Clinic, 308-279-7010, for scheduling (physicians order required).

Stay tuned for more new and expanded services coming to MCCH’s growing Cardiopulmonary Department this summer.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form