Morrill County Election Results
0 comments

  • Updated
  • 0
Morrill County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump  2,113
 Joseph R. Biden386
 Jo Jorgensen 58

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 1,870 
 Chris Janicek325 
 Gene Siadek221 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 2,072 
 Mark Elworth Jr.302 
 Dustin C. Hobbs129 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,624  
 No446 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1,634
 No447 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,678 
 No500 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes1,681 
 No437 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,734 
 No447

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes1,143 
 No1,219 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 1,133 
 No1,178

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  1,728
 No587 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 1,480 
 No911

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 1,499 
 No901

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 1,575 
 No821
