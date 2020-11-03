Morrill County Election Results

Morrill County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|2,113
|Joseph R. Biden
|386
|Jo Jorgensen
|58
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|1,870
|Chris Janicek
|325
|Gene Siadek
|221
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|2,072
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|302
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|129
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,624
|No
|446
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,634
|No
|447
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,678
|No
|500
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,681
|No
|437
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,734
|No
|447
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|1,143
|No
|1,219
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|1,133
|No
|1,178
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|1,728
|No
|587
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|1,480
|No
|911
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|1,499
|No
|901
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|1,575
|No
|821
