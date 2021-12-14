Morrill couple goes all out for Christmas every year

The Fosters passed on their Christmas spirit to most of their children and grandchildren. Their youngest son, however, “wouldn’t put up a tree even if I sent it probably,” Diane said, but otherwise the rest of them go “all out.”

“He usually comes up here and stuff,” Bob said. “I mean, he likes Christmas here, but if he was at home he wouldn’t do anything.”

He’s not the only one who loves Christmas at the family home. One of their grandchildren was blown away every year he came up for the holidays.

“One daughter lives in Bayard, and she has a little boy … he’s 13 now, a teenager, and so he has been here for every Christmas,” Diane said. “… (When) he was he was just a baby walking — and he wasn’t talking yet — he walked in, and he goes ‘Ahhhh.’ He was just, his eyes — oh, it was so cute.”