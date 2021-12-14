Morrill couple goes all out for Christmas every year

Nothing says you know Christmas like winning a Christmas light decorating contest. For reigning champs Bob and Diane Foster, of Morrill, it just comes with the territory.
The Fosters won last year’s Christmas lights contest in Morrill, a contest that has been running for over 30 years. Bob said it was at least his second, if not third, time winning the contest, but stringing thousands of lights isn’t just about winning the grand prize of an entire month of electricity paid for.
“I would do it whether they had a contest or not,” he said.
He and his wife have both always loved Christmas, so they go all out to deck the halls every year. Bob begins stranding lights all over the outside of the house the week before Thanksgiving, and then quickly moves to stringing up additional lights and decorations around the other buildings on the home place the following week.
“There’s a lot more lights this year. In fact, Diane told me (at one point), ‘Maybe you’re doing too much,’” Bob said. His answer? “‘Mind your own business.’”
Diane does mind her own business, which is decorating the inside of the house. It matches, if not surpasses, what Bob does on the outside.
“I do the inside, and I love to sew,” she said, “so I have slipcovers for all my furniture and I change them Christmas-themed and the curtains, everything. … I just enjoy it. And, we have a lot of memories from our families and stuff that we keep and we put out too.”
Both Diane and Bob came from over-the-top Christmas families, so when they united in marriage 45 years ago, they also united in their love for Christmas. They’ve always decorated for the holidays, but it wasn’t until they moved into their current house back in 1988 that they took their decorating to the next level.
“We had a new house in Colorado,” Diane said. “We always put up a lights and stuff.”
Bob added, “But this whole house like this, I mean, you just have to (go all out).”
With the Morrill house being around 100 years old, the Fosters love to adorn it in with old-fashioned and antique decorations.
“There’s a lot of junk out there so I mean the stuff we buy we kind of make it, you know … vintage stuff,” Bob said.
Diane said, “(It’s) just things we like that are interesting and cute and stuff like that.”
Then, of course, Diane adds her own embellishments like curtains, slipcovers, pillows and even framed wrapping paper and post card prints. Bob said that sometimes she’ll take two weeks to decorate the tree so she can get it just right.
“I always have (a theme); he doesn’t know I have a theme,” Diane said about Bob with a laugh. “This year is kind of red and white, my theme is. And, I do not use the same everything every (year). … I change it a little bit.”
The Fosters passed on their Christmas spirit to most of their children and grandchildren. Their youngest son, however, “wouldn’t put up a tree even if I sent it probably,” Diane said, but otherwise the rest of them go “all out.”
“He usually comes up here and stuff,” Bob said. “I mean, he likes Christmas here, but if he was at home he wouldn’t do anything.”
He’s not the only one who loves Christmas at the family home. One of their grandchildren was blown away every year he came up for the holidays.
“One daughter lives in Bayard, and she has a little boy … he’s 13 now, a teenager, and so he has been here for every Christmas,” Diane said. “… (When) he was he was just a baby walking — and he wasn’t talking yet — he walked in, and he goes ‘Ahhhh.’ He was just, his eyes — oh, it was so cute.”
That joy is what the Fosters want to bring all who step into their home for the holidays, which is why they have long held open houses for people to walk through and see all their Christmas decorations. They didn’t do it last year and won’t again this year due to COVID, but they hope that eventually they will be able to open their house back up to the public. In the meantime, people can enjoy their Christmas lights display as they drive by.