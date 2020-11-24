Morrill Farmers Market holds 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Morrill Farmers Market will be wrapping up its season on Thanksgiving Day with its 10th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner.
Like other similar events, this year’s dinner will look a little different with curbside pickup and delivery options instead of a sit-down meal. Organizer Cheryl Averill said that the need is there, so they wanted to still find a way to offer the meal.
“We have some people concerned about the COVID thing,” she said. “But they’re willing to put on a mask, put on gloves, social distance and use the sanitizers. And thank God for every one of them.”
Averill said they typically serve around 300 meals each year but are planning for about 350 this year. She said there are already 151 meals signed up for delivery as of Tuesday morning.
“There is a need for it, especially this year,” she said.
She said the event has plenty of volunteers, but she won’t turn anyone away who wants to help. Wednesday will be used as a preparation day to get the squash prepped, peel the potatoes, fill small cups with cranberries and more.
“Sometimes we have families who come in to give their kids the experience of helping others,” she said.
Vendors of the Morrill Farmers Market often donate much of the food needed for the free Thanksgiving Dinner or help volunteer in other ways. Averill said that’s because the Thanksgiving Dinner is a tradition of the Morrill Farmers Market to thank the community for another great year.
“One of the main reasons we do this is as a thank you to the community for supporting us,” she said.
Volunteers should enter the American Legion through the caged area in the back of the building and be sure to wear a mask. Volunteers can come in on Wednesday to prepare food and/or Thursday morning to prepare and serve food.
Organizers will also be accepting delivery requests until 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. To sign up for a delivered meal, call the Morrill American Legion at 308-247-2475. Deliveries will be made to Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Morrill, Henry and Torrington.
Curbside meals will be on a first come, first serve basis from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To pick up a meal, drive from the south end of Center Ave. and park parallel to the Morrill American Legion.
