Morrill Farmers Market holds 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Morrill Farmers Market will be wrapping up its season on Thanksgiving Day with its 10th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner.

Like other similar events, this year’s dinner will look a little different with curbside pickup and delivery options instead of a sit-down meal. Organizer Cheryl Averill said that the need is there, so they wanted to still find a way to offer the meal.

“We have some people concerned about the COVID thing,” she said. “But they’re willing to put on a mask, put on gloves, social distance and use the sanitizers. And thank God for every one of them.”

Averill said they typically serve around 300 meals each year but are planning for about 350 this year. She said there are already 151 meals signed up for delivery as of Tuesday morning.

“There is a need for it, especially this year,” she said.

She said the event has plenty of volunteers, but she won’t turn anyone away who wants to help. Wednesday will be used as a preparation day to get the squash prepped, peel the potatoes, fill small cups with cranberries and more.

“Sometimes we have families who come in to give their kids the experience of helping others,” she said.