Morrill Farmers Market ready to open for 15th season

MORRILL — Area growers and crafters are preparing for the 15th season of the Morrill Farmers Market that opens later this month.
Organizers are hoping for another successful market season, after the 2020 season that they say was a success despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Considering the circumstances, it was a really good year last year,” said Market Manager Lydia Scott, who also manages the Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market. “We still had a really good amount of vendors last year.”
This year, she said, an increase in both the number of vendors and shoppers is anticipated. Early numbers indicated 26 vendors had committed to participate, including several who are new to the Morrill market. Scott said she also anticipates higher numbers of shoppers at the twice-weekly market compared to numbers during the pandemic year.
“I think, with the lifting of a lot of the restrictions, we can draw a lot more people to the market, where they feel safe to do more shopping, and comfortable,” she said.
The Morrill Farmers Market will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, on the athletic field on the north side of Webster Street (Highway 26). The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, until the end of October, weather permitting.
Shoppers can expect many different kinds of produce that will change as the season progresses, along with arts and crafts by local artisans, including woodworking, homemade candles, jewelry, and other locally-made creations.
Highlighted this year will be handcrafted wooden walking sticks made by local artisan Harold Houser, who passed away unexpectedly in January. Houser was a familiar face for years at the market, offering one-of-a-kind walking sticks made of the unique branches of local trees including red oak, black walnut, and choke cherry. His wife, Mary Lou Houser, plans to continue his legacy this year, Scott said.
“Mary Lou is going to continue to sell his walking sticks in his honor,” she said.
With warmer temperatures in June this year, some growers in the area have reported early growth of various leafy greens, onions, radishes, and even ripe tomatoes. Scott says she expects vendors will have a good selection of vegetables at the start of the market, and throughout the season.
“We’re hoping to have potatoes, sweet corn, and pumpkins later in the season,” she said.
A number of Morrill market vendors are certified in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program, and they accept those coupons for locally-grown fresh produce, Scott said.
Plans are under way for a larger celebration during National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 1-7, given that this year marks the market’s 15th anniversary, Scott said.
The 2021 season is the first time that Scott will be serving as the Morrill Farmers Market manager. Longtime market manager Cheryl Averill has agreed to serve as assistant market manager this year.
Scott said the market is always interested in new vendors. Anyone who wishes to become a vendor may contact her at 308-641-7662, or contact Averill at 308-247-2475, for more information.