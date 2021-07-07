Morrill Farmers Market ready to open for 15th season

MORRILL — Area growers and crafters are preparing for the 15th season of the Morrill Farmers Market that opens later this month.

Organizers are hoping for another successful market season, after the 2020 season that they say was a success despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the circumstances, it was a really good year last year,” said Market Manager Lydia Scott, who also manages the Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market. “We still had a really good amount of vendors last year.”

This year, she said, an increase in both the number of vendors and shoppers is anticipated. Early numbers indicated 26 vendors had committed to participate, including several who are new to the Morrill market. Scott said she also anticipates higher numbers of shoppers at the twice-weekly market compared to numbers during the pandemic year.

“I think, with the lifting of a lot of the restrictions, we can draw a lot more people to the market, where they feel safe to do more shopping, and comfortable,” she said.