Morrill hosts community Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Handmade drumrolls echoed off the buildings along Center Avenue in Morrill Monday night as community members anticipated the lighting of the village Christmas tree. After a few technical difficulties, lights beamed from the large Christmas tree just north of Mi Casa a few minutes after 6 p.m.
The Morrill Community Development Group typically puts on a Christmas Stroll but decided to do something a little more COVID-19-safe this year.
“How I explained it (the Christmas Stroll) to other people, it’s business after hours for businesses,” Pete Cawiezel said, who is a member of the Morrill Community Development Group. “But it’s a Christmas stroll and usually all the businesses on Main Street are open and they have Christmas goodies and different things like that.”
The stroll would entail treats and cookies from various businesses, meeting Santa at the fire hall and having a hay rack ride. However, with COVID-19, those activities were not viewed as safe enough to do this year.
“But we didn’t want to not do anything,” Kim Lessert, another member of the community group, said.
Lessert said a community member came to the group and asked about doing a community Christmas tree lighting. They thought it would be doable, especially since it would all be outside.
To add to the tree lighting event, smores kits were handed out and everyone could roast a marshmallow over one of the multiple fire pits that were sitting along Center Avenue’s parking spaces.
“We still wanted some kind of treat, and so smores are the easiest thing to do,” Lessert said. “And who doesn’t want a smore?”
They also had a mailbox sitting out for letters to Santa.
Lessert said the event came together with the help of the community. A couple donated some lights, the Morrill Mall donated ornaments and lights, the smores were donated by Vistabeam and multiple community members let them borrow their firepits for the event and even brought the wood for them.
“It was really, truly a community effort,” Lessert said. “If it wasn’t for the suggestions of the community and the help of the community, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
The Village of Morrill is also hosting a Christmas lights contest, which is something they have been doing for at least the past 35 years, Cawiezel said.
Cawiezel, who won the contest multiple times as a kid, said he wanted to keep that tradition alive.
“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” he said. “So, I keep the tradition going with the Christmas contest.”
Anyone who has Village of Morrill power can enter the contest. To enter, call the village office at 308-247-2312 by Dec. 16. Five winners will receive a credit on their electricity bill for the month of December. There is no particular day when the judging occurs, which means lights must be on throughout the season. The judging is anonymous.
“It’s to get people in the spirit of Christmas and have Christmas spirit in town,” Cawiezel said. “Everyone likes Christmas lights and (it) just gets everyone in the spirit of the holiday season.”
Lessert said, “(It’s) just something to still celebrate the community, and the time of season it is, and to just not let everything get you down.”
