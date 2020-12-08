Morrill hosts community Christmas tree lighting ceremony

“We still wanted some kind of treat, and so smores are the easiest thing to do,” Lessert said. “And who doesn’t want a smore?”

They also had a mailbox sitting out for letters to Santa.

Lessert said the event came together with the help of the community. A couple donated some lights, the Morrill Mall donated ornaments and lights, the smores were donated by Vistabeam and multiple community members let them borrow their firepits for the event and even brought the wood for them.

“It was really, truly a community effort,” Lessert said. “If it wasn’t for the suggestions of the community and the help of the community, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

The Village of Morrill is also hosting a Christmas lights contest, which is something they have been doing for at least the past 35 years, Cawiezel said.

Cawiezel, who won the contest multiple times as a kid, said he wanted to keep that tradition alive.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” he said. “So, I keep the tradition going with the Christmas contest.”