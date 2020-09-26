Morrill hosts town hall to discuss potential 10-acre ag facility at Brownsfield

Discussion about the possibility of turning Brownsfield Baseball Park into an agriculture education facility at Morrill Public Schools took on a little heat at a Morrill Town Hall meeting Wednesday night.

Village board chairman Tony Schuler opened up the meeting with some background information on Brownsfield. The village estimated that it would take an average cost of $20,140 a year to maintain the field and $500,000 to replace the lights at the field, which are currently not up to standards.

The village also noted the declining numbers in baseball/softball participation, having gone down to 45 athletes in 2019 compared to 101 athletes in 2015. There was no baseball or softball in the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Schuler opened it up for any comments or questions before turning it over to Morrill Public Schools. Don Weinmaster, one of the original contributors to the baseball complex, voiced his frustrations with turning the field that he and his friend Bernard Brown, who donated the land for it, had put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into for the kids.

“I hate to see it go clean away from the kids because that’s what we built it for. That was the vision,” he said. “Mr. Brown told me that’s what he wanted, and I named it after him because of the donations that he made to us.”