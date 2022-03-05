Morrill Public Schools Board of Education to host Community Focus Group Meeting

MORRILL - The Morrill Public Schools Board of Education has scheduled a community meeting for Wednesday, March 9. The public session will take place at the high school gym at 411 East Hamilton beginning at 6 p.m. This will be a 90-minute meeting.

This community discussion is part of a larger community engagement process and will give the Board of Education and district administration the opportunity to listen to community stakeholders. The results will help formulate a vision of the future and identify goals and strategies necessary to move the district forward to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. We will be discussing the strengths, accomplishments and challenges of our school district, the vision and expectations for our schools, and the goals and objectives necessary to design our future.

Specific community members have been invited by the district for two reasons: to ensure that a broad cross-section of interests, backgrounds and perspectives are included and to ensure that board members are able to hear from all participants in a purposeful and efficient manner. We are inviting staff members, parents, students, community leaders and other interested members of the public to work together with us — so that we may effectively plan for the future of our district and students.

Any patron wishing to attend the session or to submit written comments that will be considered as part of the process is encouraged to do so. Representatives of the Nebraska Association of School Boards will facilitate the community engagement process. For more information, please visit our school website at (www.mpslions.org) and look for Community Engagement.

