Morrill’s Rendezvous Day returns

A day filled with activities will make Morrill the place to be Saturday, July 17 during the annual Horse Creek Rendezvous Day.
After having a scaled-back event last year, Pete Cawiezel, who has been serving as co-chairman for 23 years, said this year’s event is back to what it was pre-COVID. This year’s event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through midnight.
“There’s a lot to do and you’ll get to see your friends and family and take in all of the festivities we have,” he said.
Morrill’s Rendezvous Day began in the mid-1970s under a different name, although it has always been held the third Saturday in July, Cawiezel said.
“It started years ago as Morrill Appreciation Days and then we ran a contest to have the name changed,” he said. “A local gal submitted the name Horse Creek Rendezvous and that’s what was chosen.”
The name change happened in the late 1990s to honor the Horse Creek Treaty of 1851, which occurred in the Morrill area. The event also coincides with alumni weekend to allow class reunions an opportunity to enjoy a local event during their time in town.
The day begins with a family 5K run/walk and breakfast at the park.
Registration for the 5K opens at 7 a.m. on the north side of Morrill City Park along Franklin Street. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. The Fun Run for Kids begins at 8 a.m. at Morrill Park. There is a $15 entry fee for the 5K and a $5 fee for the children’s one-mile run. All runners will receive a T-shirt, and there will be various door prizes.
The breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m. in the picnic shelter at the park. It costs $3, not including beverages.
Children can also show their creativity during the Children’s Bike Parade. Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with the parade starting at 10 a.m.
“There’s no theme,” he said. “Whatever they want to do, they can do.
“The parade will start at the library and then go up the street to Franklin and over to the Village Park,” Cawiezel said. “There will be some judges who will judge them on their creativity.”
Following the children’s parade, the community is invited to bring their chairs and find a spot along Franklin Street to watch the Rendezvous Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the Morrill High School parking lot.
“We welcome anyone and everything,” he said. “There’s no registration fee. You just show up and they’ll get you in line where they need you to be.”
The parade will head south from the high school to E. Franklin Street, before heading west along the street and end at the park.
Parade participants are welcome to throw candy to spectators.
Classic and custom cars will also be on display for the community to look at during the Rodder’s and Friends car show along Monroe Avenue, next to the city park. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. with a $15 entry fee before July 1 or $20 after July 1. Cash and check payments will be accepted.
Merle and Sharon James organize the event, which has allowed them to stay connected to friends.
“It’s a small show and it’s more to just have people come to the park, enjoy the day and visit with friends,” Sharon James said. “I like being able to see friends that we only get to see once a year.”
The car show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include vehicle from across Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.
“We’re going to have the show and we hope people come and enjoy it,” she said.
For people interested in history, there is a self-guided historical walk through the community. A map is available at the alumni table in the park.
The Morrill Ladies Auxiliary will offer a hamburger fry at noon with the proceeds supporting local scholarships.
The museum and library will hold open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. that day as well.
The community can also enjoy a free swim day at the Morrill pool from 1 to 5 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon, the public can also compete in the corn hole tournament. To pre-register, contact Ana Bowlin at 308-672-7122. The tournament starts at 3 p.m.
There will be entertainment in the park throughout the day, which Cawiezel said he is excited for this year.
“Our entertainment in the park is really good this year,” he said. “We have Yes Ma’am playing and we have a new group playing called Foreign Country and a few others.”
Yes Ma’Am Singers will perform at noon, followed by Born Country from 1 to 4 p.m., Eli Asa from 4 to 5 p.m. and the Torrington Fiddlers at 5 p.m.
The Torrington Fiddlers will perform during the BBQ that starts at 5 p.m.
“Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment in the park,” he said. “We’ll have some food vendors in the park in the afternoon, like cool refreshments.”
The day concludes with a free street dance and concert on Center Avenue. This year’s performers are The Barstool Brothers and Southern Fryed.
“We’ve had Southern Fryed in the past and we had really good turnout for them and people liked them, so we decided to have them back again,” Cawiezel said.
The street dance starts at 7 p.m. and continues until midnight.
“I hope people come out and have a good time seeing their friends and family and enjoy the afternoon to see what Morrill has to offer,” he said. “It’s a pretty fun event for everyone.”