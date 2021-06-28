Morrill’s Rendezvous Day returns

The breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m. in the picnic shelter at the park. It costs $3, not including beverages.

Children can also show their creativity during the Children’s Bike Parade. Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

“There’s no theme,” he said. “Whatever they want to do, they can do.

“The parade will start at the library and then go up the street to Franklin and over to the Village Park,” Cawiezel said. “There will be some judges who will judge them on their creativity.”

Following the children’s parade, the community is invited to bring their chairs and find a spot along Franklin Street to watch the Rendezvous Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the Morrill High School parking lot.

“We welcome anyone and everything,” he said. “There’s no registration fee. You just show up and they’ll get you in line where they need you to be.”

The parade will head south from the high school to E. Franklin Street, before heading west along the street and end at the park.

Parade participants are welcome to throw candy to spectators.