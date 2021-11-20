Morrill volunteers aim to serve 400 for Thanksgiving

The Morrill Farmers Market is inviting the community to its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Cheryl Averill, one of the founders of the Morrill Farmers Market, said that the market has been putting together the event for 11 years.

“We get people from all over the community who pop in, it’s great,” she said.

Last year, she said, the group served 350 people. This year, they are hoping to serve an estimated 400 people.

One of the main features of the dinner is that most of the dinner’s side dishes are supplied by farmers’ market vendors.

“We serve potatoes and gravy, of course. Instead of yams, we use butternut squash. We serve great bean casserole, corn and then we will have a variety of pies and home-baked rolls. We’ll have homemade stuffing. It’s awesome. ... All of our vegetables are locally grown.”

The Morrill Mall pays for turkeys that are served during the dinner.

People pick up the dinners or they are delivered. Local youth help volunteer in helping with the curbside delivery, she said. Last year, volunteers also delivered 200 meals, delivering from as far west as Torrington and east to Scottsbluff.