Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, no human cases reported

Scotts Bluff County is the first Panhandle county to report mosquitoes collected have tested positive for West Nile. It’s the first positive case for West Nile in the state this summer.
Mosquito testing is one of the first indicators each summer season of West Nile circulating in a community. Test site are located throughout the Panhandle, often in areas with tall grasses, rivers or other bodies of water like lakes, where mosquitoes like to produce, Melissa Haas, environmental health coordinator with Panhandle Public Health District said.
In 2020, officials reported lower incidences of West Nile positive indicators, with just three trappings having tested positive for West Nile in the Panhandle last year.
“It was really close to the end of trapping,” she said. “I would say we didn’t have a positive until the end of August.”
However, one of those sites included a positive test for St. Louis encephalitis, another mosquito-borne virus with similar symptoms to West Nile virus. In 2019, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services, seven test pools in the Panhandle tested positive for West Nile virus and three of those had positive indicators for St. Louis encephalitis.
Most people - 8 out of 10 people - never develop symptoms, but common symptoms are flu-like symptoms that can include a slight fever and headaches, Severe symptoms of West Nile can lead to encephalitis which can cause inflammation of the brain, disorientation, convulsions and paralysis. People with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to this disease.
In recent years, persons testing positive have also been low, with eight cases of West Nile reported last year compared to 28 in 2019. No positive cases were reported in the Panhandle in 2020 among people. In 2019, two cases were reported in the Panhandle, both in Scotts Bluff County.
“Typically, what we see when there are periods of drought is a huge boon (in West Nile positive testing),” Haas said, noting that did not occur in 2019. “There could be a number of things that resulted in the lower case numbers, from people not going outside to the population of mosquitoes being lower.”
The Panhandle has been testing mosquito pools since May. Fourteen Panhandle communities also spray for mosquitoes, including the communities of Scottsbluff and Gering. People, particularly ranchers or farmers who may have large pools of water, can contact PPHD and get mosquito dunks, which can be placed in water such as tanks that emit a bacteria that eats the eggs that are hatched by mosquitoes, Haas said. It helps control mosquitoes and limit breeding.
Remember to drain water that may collect around your home, such as in kid wagons, bird baths, flowerpots, gutters and tires.
Simple steps, like fixing your window screens, can also help protect against mosquito bites and prevent West Nile, Haas said.
The mosquito that commonly circulates West Nile is the Culex mosquito, which is also a biter. People are reminded that the mosquito is most active at dawn and dusk.
If you are going to be outside, Haas reminds people prevention is the best way to avoid getting diseases, like West Nile, from mosquitoes.
— Use insect repellent that has DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
— Wear long sleeve shirts and pants, especially when out hiking and camping.
Even with the sudden change in weather, it is still advised to be cautious outdoors until there are consistently low overnight temperatures.
Also this summer, people are advised that the Panhandle has seen an increase in ticks, Haas said. Although the area doesn’t have the tick that spreads Lyme disease, she said, other disease are spread by the tick, the American dog tick, common to this area. The tick can carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which has common symptoms of fever, headache, and rash, though most people don’t report symptoms.
“Make sure, if you are hiking, that you are checking for ticks,” she said. “And check your dogs, if they hick with you.”
She said pets, like dogs and cats, are vulnerable to the disease, but preventables, such as a chewable tablet that she gives her dogs, are available. She also reminds people that pets can get heartworm from mosquitoes. She encourages people to have conversations with their veterinarian about the best ways to product their pets.