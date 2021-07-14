Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, no human cases reported

In recent years, persons testing positive have also been low, with eight cases of West Nile reported last year compared to 28 in 2019. No positive cases were reported in the Panhandle in 2020 among people. In 2019, two cases were reported in the Panhandle, both in Scotts Bluff County.

“Typically, what we see when there are periods of drought is a huge boon (in West Nile positive testing),” Haas said, noting that did not occur in 2019. “There could be a number of things that resulted in the lower case numbers, from people not going outside to the population of mosquitoes being lower.”

The Panhandle has been testing mosquito pools since May. Fourteen Panhandle communities also spray for mosquitoes, including the communities of Scottsbluff and Gering. People, particularly ranchers or farmers who may have large pools of water, can contact PPHD and get mosquito dunks, which can be placed in water such as tanks that emit a bacteria that eats the eggs that are hatched by mosquitoes, Haas said. It helps control mosquitoes and limit breeding.

Remember to drain water that may collect around your home, such as in kid wagons, bird baths, flowerpots, gutters and tires.

Simple steps, like fixing your window screens, can also help protect against mosquito bites and prevent West Nile, Haas said.